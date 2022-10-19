New Zealand’s Largest Cycling Event Is Just Over A Month Away

Celebrating its 44th running on Saturday 26 November 2022, the iconic BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge is now just over a month away.

The small but dedicated event team have been working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s one to remember and would love you to join them - along with the thousands of riders expected to descend on Taupo next month - for what will be an epic day of cycling and festivities.

The event truly does offer something for everyone, no matter whether you're a seasoned rider, a first-timer, a roadie, a mountain biker, or like a bit of gravel. Whether you’re an e-biker, a casual rider or a hardcore competitor, there’s an event option for you.

Just a few of the exciting additions that have been introduced for 2022 include the all-new Length Of The Lake road category - a ride of approx. 55km from Turangi to Taupo - as well as the brand new Shimano Gravel Grind - a course approx. 75km in length and using local MTB tracks, gravel roads, farm tracks, and tar sealed roads in the region.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s over $30,000 in spot prizes up for grabs, and if you reckon you’re a top performer, you can have a crack against some of the best and be in with the chance to win some prize money, with the integration of the previous elite races into some of the key event categories. There’s a total prize money pool of nearly $20,000 on offer.

Event Director, Hayden Dickason comments “After a two-year hiatus, the team at BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge are fizzing at the chance to again showcase our spectacular region. There’s no better way to experience some of the Central North Island’s amazing landmarks and landscapes than to be on a bike and taking it all in. Events are a great excuse to gather your mates and family for some quality time together, and to get in some post winter activity before the busy summer holiday period kicks in. And if you enter before the end of October, not only will you avoid a late entry fee, we’ll also put you in the draw to win 2 nights’ accommodation at Wairakei Resort on event weekend.”

For all the information on what event category would be best for you, and to enter this year’s BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge, jump onto:

www.cyclechallenge.com

