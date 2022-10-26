More Music And Delightful Merrymaking For Splore Festival 24-26 February
Splore Festival has added over 30 more acts to its six stages of entertainment on the beach at the stunning Tāpapakanga Regional Park, 70km SE of Auckland’s CBD.
Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie will debut his new solo show at Splore with his superlative nine-piece band. Following on from his successful “Songs without Jokes” national tour, Splorers can expect plenty of witty, self-deprecating banter between “Songs without Jermaine.”
And indie heroes Baltimore’s Future Islands, featuring charismatic lead singer, Samuel T Herring, will bring their relentlessly gorgeous music to the shores of Tapapakanga.
And original UK junglists, The Ragga Twins, return to bring plenty of bass vibrations. Dub Pistols’ wild man, Barry Ashworth, will make an overdue return to Splore with two scheduled DJ sets. And Brooklyn’s fabulous Illustrious Blacks will deliver their trademark joyous house music to two stages over the weekend.
The local roster will be strong at Splore 2023 with Jess B, Troy Kingi, Theia, TU and Don McGlashan plus exciting fresh talent, Proteins Of Magic, added to the already announced Kora, Ladi 6, Anthonie Tonnon and Rubi Du.
“We’re looking forward to bringing our Splore community together after missing in 2022. Every year we have a theme and this year it’s Darling. We are welcoming all our darlings back to the shores of Tāpapakanga, it’s going to be special,” says Festival Director, John Minty.
The Splore 2023 music and performance programme to date includes:
- Kae Tempest
- Future Islands
- Bret McKenzie
- Kora
- Empress Stah
- Hannah Tasker-Poland
- Tom Sainsbury
- Lizzie Tollemache
- Ladi 6
- Troy Kingi
- Dust Palace
- Jess B
- The Ragga Twins
- Theia
- TU
- The Illustrious Blacks
- Don McGlashan
- Barry Ashworth
- Aroha
- FilthAKL
- Rubi du
- Anthonie Tonnon
- Rei
- KITA
- Huia
- Half Hexagon
- Warren Duncan
- Mokomokai
- Proteins of Magic
- Zuke
- Frank Booker
- Stefaan van Leuven
- Madmotormiguel
- Esther Silex
- Antix
- Paul Bosauder
- Niko ne Zna
- ORIKoL
- Those Who Love
- Dubhead
- Marjorie Sinclair
- Benny Salvador
- Murry Sweetpants
- Zayn Kemp
- Dick Johnson
- Logg Cabin
- Jon Boogie
- Jame Newman
- Aleja
- DeepSleep
- Wattson
- Chiccoreli (feat. Tali)
- Aw B b/b Hurricane Emily
- Sanoi
- Amandamania
- Heylady
- Takas
- Lauren Gin
- DIMPRI
- Janiac
- Pork Crackle
- Ugly Disco
- Hudge
- Bobby Brazuka
- Mr Big Stuff
- The Dastardly Bounder
More music, wellness, children’s zone and art to be announced in the coming months.
Splore 24-26 February 2023
Location: 70km SE of Auckland City at Tāpapakanga Regional Park
Splore 2023 theme: DARLING!
Final tickets available now from iTICKET
General admission tickets for three days include free camping
Adult $420
Youth $175
Kids free
Vimeo - video highlights links and downloads