More Music And Delightful Merrymaking For Splore Festival 24-26 February

Splore Festival has added over 30 more acts to its six stages of entertainment on the beach at the stunning Tāpapakanga Regional Park, 70km SE of Auckland’s CBD.

Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie will debut his new solo show at Splore with his superlative nine-piece band. Following on from his successful “Songs without Jokes” national tour, Splorers can expect plenty of witty, self-deprecating banter between “Songs without Jermaine.”

And indie heroes Baltimore’s Future Islands, featuring charismatic lead singer, Samuel T Herring, will bring their relentlessly gorgeous music to the shores of Tapapakanga.

And original UK junglists, The Ragga Twins, return to bring plenty of bass vibrations. Dub Pistols’ wild man, Barry Ashworth, will make an overdue return to Splore with two scheduled DJ sets. And Brooklyn’s fabulous Illustrious Blacks will deliver their trademark joyous house music to two stages over the weekend.

The local roster will be strong at Splore 2023 with Jess B, Troy Kingi, Theia, TU and Don McGlashan plus exciting fresh talent, Proteins Of Magic, added to the already announced Kora, Ladi 6, Anthonie Tonnon and Rubi Du.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Splore community together after missing in 2022. Every year we have a theme and this year it’s Darling. We are welcoming all our darlings back to the shores of Tāpapakanga, it’s going to be special,” says Festival Director, John Minty.

The Splore 2023 music and performance programme to date includes:

Kae Tempest

Future Islands

Bret McKenzie

Kora

Empress Stah

Hannah Tasker-Poland

Tom Sainsbury

Lizzie Tollemache

Ladi 6

Troy Kingi

Dust Palace

Jess B

The Ragga Twins

Theia

TU

The Illustrious Blacks

Don McGlashan

Barry Ashworth

Aroha

FilthAKL

Rubi du

Anthonie Tonnon

Rei

KITA

Huia

Half Hexagon

Warren Duncan

Mokomokai

Proteins of Magic

Zuke

Frank Booker

Stefaan van Leuven

Madmotormiguel

Esther Silex

Antix

Paul Bosauder

Niko ne Zna

ORIKoL

Those Who Love

Dubhead

Marjorie Sinclair

Benny Salvador

Murry Sweetpants

Zayn Kemp

Dick Johnson

Logg Cabin

Jon Boogie

Jame Newman

Aleja

DeepSleep

Wattson

Chiccoreli (feat. Tali)

Aw B b/b Hurricane Emily

Sanoi

Amandamania

Heylady

Takas

Lauren Gin

DIMPRI

Janiac

Pork Crackle

Ugly Disco

Hudge

Bobby Brazuka

Mr Big Stuff

The Dastardly Bounder

More music, wellness, children’s zone and art to be announced in the coming months.

Splore 24-26 February 2023

Location: 70km SE of Auckland City at Tāpapakanga Regional Park

Splore 2023 theme: DARLING!

Final tickets available now from iTICKET

General admission tickets for three days include free camping

Adult $420

Youth $175

Kids free

Vimeo - video highlights links and downloads

www.splore.net

Instagram @Splorefestival

Facebook/SploreFestival

Twitter @Splore

© Scoop Media

