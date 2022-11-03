Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Poetry Slam Presents: The 2022 New Zealand Poetry Slam National Final

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Poetry Slam

Come and experience electric, hilarious, and powerful spoken word poetry from around the country at the 12th annual New Zealand poetry slam final. For the first time ever, this event is being hosted in Tāmaki Makaurau, giving audiences the opportunity to see the best performance poets in Aotearoa. These poets have battled it out in their own cities and now have the chance to become our 2022 national champion!

“There’s nothing more exhilarating than seeing poets compete, cheering each other on while gunning for the title of slam champ. A heady cocktail of camaraderie and competitiveness.”

  • Nathan Joe, 2020 New Zealand Slam Champion

Since 2011, the national final has brought together poets from around Aotearoa for one night of spectacular, accessible poetry. This year will see competitors from Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson/Golden Bay, Tauranga, and Wellington share their best work in the hope of taking home the crown.

The poets compete across three rounds of poetry, and their fates are in the hands of the audience: five random audience members are chosen to score the poets and determine who takes home the cash prize and bragging rights as the 2022 New Zealand slam champion.

What: 2022 New Zealand Poetry Slam National Final

When: Saturday 26th November

Time: 7pm - 10pm (doors open 6:45pm)

Where: Pioneer Women’s Hall, Ellen Melville Centre, Auckland CBD

Cost: $20 general, $10 concession

Tickets are available from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-zealand-poetry-slam-national-final-tickets-442481352637

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/504504241303732

