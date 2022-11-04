Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ben Lister Returns To Squad As ACES Hit The Road For First Plunket Shield Away Game Of 2022/23 Vs. Wellington Firebirds

Friday, 4 November 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland ACES travel to Wellington this weekend for the first away fixture of the 2022/23 season against the Wellington Firebirds at the Cello Basin Reserve.

Left arm pace bowler Ben Lister will make his return to the squad after recovering from illness.

No players from the loss to the Central Stags miss out on squad selection as the ACES will travel with 13 players to Wellington.

The forecast is for a dry, sunny and mild four days.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket's YouTube channel.

Plunket Shield | vs. Wellington Firebirds

5 - 8 November | Cello Basin Reserve

FREE ENTRY

Adithya Ashok
Cole Briggs
Danru Ferns
Ryan Harrison
Ben Horne
Simon Keene
Ben Lister
Robbie O’Donnell (c)
William O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross Ter Braak
George Worker

