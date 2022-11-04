Ben Lister Returns To Squad As ACES Hit The Road For First Plunket Shield Away Game Of 2022/23 Vs. Wellington Firebirds

The Auckland ACES travel to Wellington this weekend for the first away fixture of the 2022/23 season against the Wellington Firebirds at the Cello Basin Reserve.

Left arm pace bowler Ben Lister will make his return to the squad after recovering from illness.

No players from the loss to the Central Stags miss out on squad selection as the ACES will travel with 13 players to Wellington.

The forecast is for a dry, sunny and mild four days.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket's YouTube channel.

Plunket Shield | vs. Wellington Firebirds

5 - 8 November | Cello Basin Reserve

FREE ENTRY

Adithya Ashok

Cole Briggs

Danru Ferns

Ryan Harrison

Ben Horne

Simon Keene

Ben Lister

Robbie O’Donnell (c)

William O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross Ter Braak

George Worker

© Scoop Media

