Southern Zone Sprint Series Launch

Counties Manukau Orienteering Club (CMOC) is proud to announce their Southern Zone Sprint Series, taking place at seven South Auckland schools in February and March 2023.

The Southern Zone Sprint Series gives intermediate and college students in years 7-13 the opportunity to experience orienteering in an accessible setting - the grounds of a local school - and builds confidence while promoting fitness, resilience, and problem-solving. The Southern Zone Sprint Series is suitable for beginners to experienced youth orienteers, and is free of charge for participants, thanks to generous grant funding from CLM Community Sport.The 2023 events will be held on Mondays after school at the following venues:

13 February: Waiuku College

20 February: Wesley College

27 February: Papatoetoe College

6 March: Pukekohe High

13 March: Rosehill College

20 March: ACG Strathallan

27 March: Manurewa High.

The Southern Zone Sprint Series will be officially launched on Tuesday 15 November at Pukekohe Showgrounds, with special guests Christo Peters (General Manager of Orienteering New Zealand), representatives from College Sport Auckland, Sports Coordinators from local area schools, and members of the CMOC Executive Committee.

"After three years of cancellations and truncated orienteering seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions, we're thrilled to bring this event series back to South Auckland intermediate and college students," says John Robinson, organiser of the Southern Zone Sprint Series.

Robinson, a former Commonwealth Games athlete whose passion for running and commitment to youth sport are of great value to the New Zealand orienteering community, continues, "The Southern Zone Sprint Series kicks off the orienteering year, and is a much-loved event series among intermediate and college students. It is a great way for youth to participate in a sport that is enjoyable for anyone, at any level of fitness or ability."

Robinson encourages any students who are keen to give orienteering a go to come along to the Southern Zone Sprint Series. "Even if you've never orienteered before, we will provide guidance and encouragement - there are always people on hand to help, and all are welcome."

Students who are interested in participating in the Southern Zone Sprint Series should get in touch with their school's sports coordinator or visit cmoc.co.nz for more information.

