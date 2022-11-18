Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland HEARTS Kick Off Season With Back-to-Back Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Fixtures Against Central Hinds

Friday, 18 November 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

After a long winter, the HEARTS are back in action for the 2022/23 with a huge weekend of back-to-back Hallyburton Johnstone Shield fixtures in New Plymouth against the Central Hinds.

With five players and the assistant coach unavailable due to the ground-breaking NZ Development XI tour to India, the HEARTS squad nonetheless has plenty of experience with some senior players returning from the White Ferns’ successful tour of the Caribbean.

The forecast for New Plymouth is grim, with heavy rain forecast for Saturday and only a slight chance of relief on Sunday.

Live scoring for the matches is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel, a first for the HBJ Shield.

ACA is very excited to welcome Matt Blandford to the HEARTS set up. He will be stepping in as assistant coach while Donovan Grobbelaar is away in India.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield | vs. Central Hinds
19 & 20 November | Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
10:30am Start | FREE ENTRY

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)
Skye Bowden (Howick Pakuranga)
Sydney Bultitude (Takapuna)
Sarah Carnachan (wk) (Cornwall)
Lauren Down (c) (Takapuna)
Emma Irwin (Takapuna)
Holly Huddleston (Auckland University)
Fran Jonas (Cornwall)
Amberley Parr Thompson (Howick Pakuranga)
Katie Perkins (Cornwall)
Josie Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)
Molly Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)
Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

Players unavailable due to NZ Development XI tour: Anna Browning, Prue Catton, Isabella Gaze, Amie Hucker, Breearne Illing and assistant coach Donovan Grobbelaar.

