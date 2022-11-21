Jim Boult Named As Patron Of Child Cancer Foundation

Former Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has been named as Patron of Child Cancer Foundation, in recognition of over three decades of dedicated service to the organisation alongside his wide connections across sectors that will support the Foundation in its mission.

He is the first to hold the title since the late Lady June Blundell, who held the role from 1978 until her death in 2012.

Jim and his wife Karen first became supporters of Child Cancer Foundation in the 1980s after their close friend’s three-year-old son died from cancer.

Over the past 30 years Jim has held various positions within Child Cancer Foundation, from his first role as chair of the Otago-Southland Child Cancer Accommodation Trust in 1992, to joining the National Board in 2010 and holding the position of Board Chair from 2015-2018.

Jim’s long and committed service to the Foundation was celebrated in 2019 when he was awarded an honorary Life Membership to Child Cancer Foundation.

Since deciding to step down as Mayor of the Queenstown Lakes District at the 2022 elections Jim has expressed a desire to increase his involvement with the Foundation, which led to the Patron role being re-established.

“We are thrilled that Jim is stepping into the role of Patron,” said Dennis Turton, Child Cancer Foundation Board Chair.

“Jim has made a significant contribution to the growth of Child Cancer Foundation throughout his many years of service. We know that the organisation will thrive under his support and patronage in this new role.”

Child Cancer Foundation provides vital support to children and whānau impacted by a childhood cancer diagnosis in New Zealand.

Jim said it was an honour to be named as Patron of an organisation that makes such a difference for Kiwi families during such a difficult time in their lives.

“It has been my privilege to work with and on behalf of the Child Cancer Foundation children and their families. It is a wonderful organisation that I am very proud to be part of.

“Child Cancer Foundation receives no government funding and relies on the generosity of ordinary Kiwis to continue to deliver its services. In taking on the role of patron, I am delighted to be able to continue to assist the organisation to ensure that no child or their whānau walks the cancer journey alone.”

