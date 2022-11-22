Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Urban Art Foundation Celebrates Five Years Of Successful Exhibitions

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: Urban Art Foundation

The Urban Art Foundation UAF) celebrates its fifth anniversary this week. Over the past five years, the UAF has provided exhibitions on show to millions of New Zealanders via digital street signs and Parliamentary TV.

Wellington FSU (Lambton)

Urban Art Founder and Creative Director Andrew Hagen said, “We created The Urban Art Foundation to help make art more accessible, because not everyone lives near an art gallery or can afford to go to one. And, like most countries, we don’t have enough galleries to show our nation’s incredible art collections.”

Ki te marama, means ‘into the light’ and best describes what we do, says Hagen. With the help of Galleries throughout the country, we take the artworks out of the archives and put them where people can see them.”

“Five years ago, we were fortunate to connect with oOh!media NZ, who display our art exhibitions on its nationwide Out of Home digital network. This time last year we also connected with the Office of the Clerk of the House of Representatives. They gave us the green light to show our arTVox programmes on Parliament TV for 26 weeks of the year when the House is in recess.”

Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!media NZ says, “We are thrilled to have partnered with the Urban Art Foundation over the last five years. We love Urban Arts vision of bringing great New Zealand art to the people and this aligns perfectly with our urban footprint of advertising funded street furniture. Through permanent fixtures on Lambton Quay and much broader distribution through our street and retail networks, we’ve been able to support that vision and bring New Zealand creativity to Aotearoa.”

Andrew Hagen adds, “Five years and 50 Exhibitions later, I’m still amazed at the range and incredible standard of the art created in Aotearoa New Zealand. Our exhibitions are on view to millions of New Zealanders every month, and we continue to be the only country in the world to present our Nation’s artworks in this manner, permanently.”

The Urban Art Foundation is a not-for-profit charity. Charities registration number CC59508

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Urban Art Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 