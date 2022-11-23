Michael Bublé Returns To New Zealand In 2023

TEG DAINTY is thrilled to announce that multi-award-winning, multi-Platinum-selling global superstar Michael Bublé will make a welcome return to New Zealand for a Spark Arena show next June 2023.

The sensational Canadian entertainer will perform selections from his Grammy nominated, 11th studio album, Higher and a selection of his original smash hits alongside his trade-mark innovative takes on the great classics.

Last time Michael Bublé graced our shores was in 2020, as part of his hugely successful ‘An Evening With Michael Bublé’ world tour, with a 36-piece orchestra in tow for one phenomenal sold-out Mission Estate concert. Prior to that, in 2014 he performed two sensational sold-out Spark Arena shows.

Michael Bublé’s New Zealand show will follow on from his 6-city Australian tour which takes in Newcastle, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

Michael Bublé 2023 New Zealand Tour Date

Sunday 25 June - Spark Arena, Auckland

General public tickets go on sale Friday 25 November at 10am at Ticketmaster

Visit TEG DAINTY for all ticketing and tour information.

“I have been touring Australia and New Zealand for 20 years now, and the fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” Michael Bublé says. “I absolutely adore performing live, being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made feel so welcome.”

Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said, “New Zealand fans fortunate enough to have seen Michael Bublé during previous tours already know he’s the greatest performer. Observing every single member of Michael’s sold-out arena audiences hanging on his every word certainly is a joy to behold, he creates memorable moments for us all to cherish.”

New Zealand has embraced this universally loved Canadian artist right from the get-go, with three number one albums in New Zealand, including 2013's 'To Be Loved', 2011's 'Christmas', and 2003's 'Michael Bublé', and eight top five albums. His 'Christmas' album is certified 11 x Platinum in New Zealand! This Canadian singer has been known for his chart-topping hit singles 'Everything', 'Home', 'Sway', 'Haven’t Met You Yet', 'It's A Beautiful Day' and 'Close Your Eyes'. Throughout the course of his extraordinary career, Bublé has sold over 75 million albums, won four Grammy Awards and completed multiple sold-out world tours.

In January 2022, Bublé gifted us an original song he penned, ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’, ushering in a new era with this lead single from his first new album release in three years, ‘Higher’. And thanks to this song’s accompanying music video – a collage of Bublé and his real-life wife and muse, Luisana Lopilato, lovingly recreating some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history (including ‘Titanic’, ‘The Notebook’ and ‘Love Actually’) – the world has fallen in love with them all over again! At the end of this film clip, Luisana appears, obviously pregnant, and the happy couple recently welcomed the fourth member of their family, a baby girl named Cielo, to add to their existing brood of sons Noah and Elias, plus daughter Vida.

For Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Bublé released a heartfelt version of Sir Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’ (also produced by McCartney) – a second glorious taste from his eagerly anticipated upcoming 11th studio album.

Of creating ‘Higher’, Bublé said: “I surrounded myself with people who have so much more talent than I do, which obviously rubbed off. When you assemble 40 of the most amazing musicians on the planet – none of whom have been able to jam, or even play in the same room with other musos, for 15 months or so – it’s gonna be joyous vibes all ‘round. And, yes, there was a lot of dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when one of these songs hit the sweet spot and sounded exactly like I was hearing it in my head. I can honestly say I have never felt more excited after completing an album.”

‘Higher’ also contains more self-penned original Bublé songs plus reinvigorated standards including a duet with Willie Nelson (‘Crazy’), Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ and the Sam Cooke classic ‘Bring It On Home To Me’.

In performance Bublé is charismatic beyond belief and his between-song banter, often categorised by open-hearted goofiness, never disappoints. You’ll leave ‘Feeling Good’ and that’s a promise. Audiences can expect an evening they’ll never forget. Be sure to secure your tickets. The demand for a live dose of Bublé has never been ‘Higher’.

