New Zealand’s Ultimate Polo Experience

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: NZ Polo Open

With summer just around the corner so too is New Zealand’s most spectacular and competitive polo tournament, the New Zealand Polo Open.

The 46th NZ Polo Open final to be held on Sunday 19th February will showcase six teams comprised of international polo players and NZ's top talent competing for the prestigious trophy.

Set in the stunning Auckland Polo Club grounds in Clevedon, renowned as New Zealand’s polo playground, and only 30 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, the NZ Polo Open is well established as a social and sporting highlight of the summer.

“We are very excited about the 2023 event,” says Lucy Ainsley, Executive Director of the NZ Polo Open. “After a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions it will be great to see the crowds back in Clevedon. We are working hard behind the scenes to host our best event yet.”

The February event promises the best in polo and plenty of horsepower and action on and off the field. From fierce competition between the teams, the 100metre ‘Polo Dashes’ to the highly anticipated “Fashion at the Polo” and finishing off a great day will be the George FM after party on the Heineken Lawn.

Founded in 1977 the NZ Polo Open has a style of its own, attracting some of the best polo players in the world coupled with a great atmosphere and top hospitality.

“There’s definitely a buzz starting already for next year’s event which is fantastic,” says Lucy Ainsley. “We are really looking forward to seeing everyone in Clevedon on the 19th of February for the ultimate polo experience.”

