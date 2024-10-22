Hop On An Electric Bike And Enjoy The Waiheke Garden Festival

18 October 2024

Waiheke Garden Festival 2024 / Supplied: Jassy Dean Trust

Get ready for a weekend of blossoms, bites and beautiful views at the Jassy Dean Trust Waiheke Garden Festival, set to take place on November 9th and 10th. This year’s festival promises a delightful mix of flowers, art, live music and plant sales, along with a unique twist—exploring the island’s stunning private gardens by electric bike, thanks to a special collaboration with eRide Waiheke.

With ten unique gardens opening their gates, the festival isn’t just about enjoying nature. It’s also about making a difference, as all proceeds will support local families caring for a child with health issues. The funds raised help cover a range of needs, including ferry rides for hospital visits, medication, medical equipment not funded by the government, and school health program support.

This year introduces a brand-new package: electric bike hire and garden access for just $139. The best part? Every dollar goes directly to the Jassy Dean Trust, made possible through the generous support of eRide Waiheke, a festival sponsor committed to sustainability and community well-being.

Jo Ewer, the Festival Coordinator, is buzzing about the new biking option: “We're so excited to give visitors a fun, eco-friendly way to enjoy the festival. People can create their own adventure – with stunning scenery the whole way. Plus, eRide’s passion for sustainable tourism matches our festival’s goal of supporting the local community and looking after the environment."

Mark Seavill, owner of eRide Waiheke, shares the excitement: "Exploring the festival by electric bike is the way to go. The gardens stretch from Oneroa to Onetangi and even head out towards Man o War Bay, offering amazing views and a real taste of Waiheke’s beauty. We’re proud to back the Jassy Dean Trust and be part of this special spring celebration."

To sweeten the deal, those arriving by bike can enjoy free morning tea and scones at one of the gardens— you’ll have earned it!

Prefer a different way to get around? There’s designated parking at most locations, a free shuttle for gardens with limited access, and Fullers 360 will operate a bus tour to selected gardens. Carpooling is encouraged to keep things green, and visitors can choose their own adventure.

However you arrive, the Jassy Dean Trust Waiheke Garden Festival is shaping up to be a weekend full of gorgeous gardens, good vibes, and unforgettable moments.

For more information, visit www.waihekegardenfestival.org.nz. Tickets and packages start at $50 and are available at www.fullers.co.nz, Fullers 360 Matiatia ticket office and PaperPlus Waiheke.

