Nadia Lim To Speak At Ignite Wānaka Function

Beloved MasterChef NZ winner, television personality and My Food Bag co-founder Nadia Lim is the guest speaker at this year’s Ignite Wānaka Women in Business Christmas lunch.

The star of Nadia’s Farm TV series will share insights from her career and life on Royalburn Station, on the Crown Terrace, at the annual Christmas function on Friday, December 9.

Ignite Wānaka chair Jo Learmonth says having someone of Nadia’s calibre to inspire and entertain guests is a real coup.

“Ignite Wānaka’s annual Women in Business Christmas lunch is a hugely popular event, and Nadia will no doubt be a drawcard. Nadia’s success story is known to many and we look forward to hearing more about her career and life in the district.

The event is once again sponsored by Wānaka marketing communications business Scope Media.

Scope Media managing director and Ignite Wānaka vice chair Celia Crosbie says: “We are delighted to welcome Nadia to share her story with Wānaka wāhine. Nadia is an extremely successful businesswoman, who juggles motherhood at the same time – so her stories will be no doubt be inspirational, and relatable to many.”

This year’s lunch takes place at the Upper Clutha Rugby Clubrooms at the A&P Showgrounds, from 12-3.30pm. Tickets ($143.75 for Chamber members and $161 for non-members) are limited and will sell out.

Food is provided by The Platter Share and Pembroke Patisserie.

Bookings can be made here, or email hello@ignitewanaka.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

