Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nadia Lim To Speak At Ignite Wānaka Function

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: Wanaka Chamber of Commerce

Beloved MasterChef NZ winner, television personality and My Food Bag co-founder Nadia Lim is the guest speaker at this year’s Ignite Wānaka Women in Business Christmas lunch.

The star of Nadia’s Farm TV series will share insights from her career and life on Royalburn Station, on the Crown Terrace, at the annual Christmas function on Friday, December 9.

Ignite Wānaka chair Jo Learmonth says having someone of Nadia’s calibre to inspire and entertain guests is a real coup.

“Ignite Wānaka’s annual Women in Business Christmas lunch is a hugely popular event, and Nadia will no doubt be a drawcard. Nadia’s success story is known to many and we look forward to hearing more about her career and life in the district.

The event is once again sponsored by Wānaka marketing communications business Scope Media.

Scope Media managing director and Ignite Wānaka vice chair Celia Crosbie says: “We are delighted to welcome Nadia to share her story with Wānaka wāhine. Nadia is an extremely successful businesswoman, who juggles motherhood at the same time – so her stories will be no doubt be inspirational, and relatable to many.”

This year’s lunch takes place at the Upper Clutha Rugby Clubrooms at the A&P Showgrounds, from 12-3.30pm. Tickets ($143.75 for Chamber members and $161 for non-members) are limited and will sell out.

Food is provided by The Platter Share and Pembroke Patisserie.

Bookings can be made here, or email hello@ignitewanaka.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wanaka Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 