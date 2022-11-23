Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Guptill And Chapman Return As ACES Kick Off Ford Trophy Against Northern Districts

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 11:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman will return to the ACES squad for the first time this season as Auckland's Ford Trophy campaign begins at Colin Maiden Park tomorrow.

Having been released from his New Zealand Cricket contract to pursue opportunities outside the national set-up, Guptill will don the Auckland colours for the first white ball fixture of the ACES' 2022/23 season.

Mark Chapman will also turn out for the ACES, fresh off his appearance for the BLACKCAPS against India in the third T20I in Napier yesterday.

The Ford Trophy runs until 19 February, uninterrupted before Christmas before running concurrently with the Super Smash in January.

The forecast for Auckland tomorrow is bleak, with rain expected in the morning and showers, possibly heavy, in the afternoon.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Ford Trophy | vs. Northern Districts
24 November | Colin Maiden Park
11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Martin Guptill (Suburbs New Lynn)
Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk) 
Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)
William O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
Will Somerville (Parnell)
Ross Ter Braak (Takapuna)
George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 