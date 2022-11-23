Guptill And Chapman Return As ACES Kick Off Ford Trophy Against Northern Districts

BLACKCAPS duo Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman will return to the ACES squad for the first time this season as Auckland's Ford Trophy campaign begins at Colin Maiden Park tomorrow.

Having been released from his New Zealand Cricket contract to pursue opportunities outside the national set-up, Guptill will don the Auckland colours for the first white ball fixture of the ACES' 2022/23 season.

Mark Chapman will also turn out for the ACES, fresh off his appearance for the BLACKCAPS against India in the third T20I in Napier yesterday.

The Ford Trophy runs until 19 February, uninterrupted before Christmas before running concurrently with the Super Smash in January.

The forecast for Auckland tomorrow is bleak, with rain expected in the morning and showers, possibly heavy, in the afternoon.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Ford Trophy | vs. Northern Districts

24 November | Colin Maiden Park

11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Martin Guptill (Suburbs New Lynn)

Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Will Somerville (Parnell)

Ross Ter Braak (Takapuna)

George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

