The ACES Look To Bounce Back In Rangiora

Fresh off their opening loss to the Otago Volts, the Auckland ACES will look to bounce back as they hit the road for their second Ford Trophy match of the 2022/23 season.

The ACES are making two changes to the line-up for tomorrow's clash against Canterbury in Rangiora.

East Coast Bays pair Ryan Harrison and Cole Briggs come into the squad with Martin Guptill unavailable due to overseas commitments and Robbie O'Donnell out with illness.

The weather in Canterbury on Sunday is forecast to be sunny and warm.

The Ford Trophy runs until 19 February, uninterrupted before Christmas then running concurrently with the Super Smash in January.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Ford Trophy Round Three | Auckland ACES vs. Canterbury

4 December, 2022 | Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Ben Horne (Parnell)

Simon Keene (North Shore)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Will Somerville (Parnell)

George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

