Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards Call For Nominations

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: Norwood Rural Sports Awards

 

The Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards are back for 2023 and calling for nominations to honour the best of our rural athletes.

With the Awards only three months away, now is the time for rural sports organisations to get their nominations in.

This is the seventh year the awards will honour athletes, and the volunteers and administrators who make rural sports possible. The Awards expect to receive nominations for sports as varied as wood-chopping, shearing, horse-riding, tree-climbing, shooting, highland heavies, gumboot throwing and fencing.

Convenor of judges and Olympic medallist rower, Nathan Twaddle said given the disruptions of COVID-19 our awards in 2023 will be for achievements in both 2021 and 2022.

A new award that is being offered is the Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability. “We want to ensure our awards are open to everyone. The new award will ensure those rural sports athletes with disabilities are recognised.”

Norwood Chief Executive, Tim Myers said the awards recognise those who are passionate about heritage sports.

“Every year, it is awe-inspiring to hear the stories and achievements of rural sports athletes, many of whom are world champions in their discipline,” said Mr Myers. “It’s also heartening to hear about the dedication of rural sports administrators to their sports. Many of them are the glue that keeps heritage sports alive in rural New Zealand today.”

Nominations are now open for:

· The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award

· The Skellerup New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award

· The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

· The Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

· The Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award

· Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability

Two other awards will be announced on the night of the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards, they are the:

· The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background – finalists and the winner are announced on the night of the awards.

· The Norwood Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award – judges select one overall winner to go home with the Supreme Award.

Nominations close 5:00pm, 23 January 2023 and finalists will be announced in February 2023.

The Awards will be presented at a sold-out gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday 10 March 2023, during the New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

Nominations can be made here.

Past winners can be viewed here.

Images of our 2021 awards can be found here.

