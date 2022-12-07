Splore Festival Stages Over 125 Artists For Three Days Of Beachside Merrymaking

Rounding off Splore’s music programme is Aotearoa’s internationally chart-topping Drax Project, UK’s Dillinja and Seanie T plus Berlin’s DJ Franca.

These last acts make up over 125 music, visual and performance artists set to entertain the 10,000-strong crowd at Splore. To balance the stimulating festival content is a wellness programme containing invigorating wellness workshops from breathwork, acro and laughter yoga to prosperity hypnosis, sound journey, and the art of a good foot massage.

The newly re-named performance area stage – ‘Naked Eye’ (f.k.a Living Lounge) announces two MCs for the Absolutely! Cabaret. Tom Sainsbury and Lizzie Tollemache will steer Saturday night’s daring and risquė performances, whipping the crowd’s energy up as they anticipate the headline performer, Australia’s Empress Stah with her infamous laser buttplug ‘Stargasm’ act.

Performance Director Emma Vickers says “The last few years have been exceptionally hard for NZ artists to survive in the arts industry. The performance artists are pumped to bring the good things we all deserve. We have a really fun programme for the Naked Eye, the Piazza, and all across the Festival. In 2023 we’re here to drop tricks not bombs, drop fabulousness not fear- this year we party!”

Tāpapakanga will host a visual art trail. 11 site-specific large-scale art projects will delight the audience and await exploration. Creativity is embraced by the audience too, as they participate in Aotearoa, New Zealand’s greatest costume party. Splore’s sustainability ethos extends to inviting the audience to the Costume Revolution to ensure costumes don’t end up in landfill.

After 7 days of building the beachside festival, mana whenua and the Splore team will be ready on 24 February to welcome the audience to a sensational journey of visually dazzling and ear-bending entertainment peppered with moments of restorative serenity.

Latest music additions

Drax Project will be bringing a specially tailored show to Splore, which will tap into their ferocious live club set roots which mash together hip hop, R’n’B and house beats. Expect cameo singers as well as their biggest hits of course.

John Minty, Splore Festival’s Director says “Splore will have 60 music acts over three days and nights - including one of the hottest names in the UK Jungle scene, originator supremo Dillinja who will make his Splore debut and UK hip hop dancehall MC extraordinaire, Seanie T will return to Splore for some dance mayhem”.

Germany’s Franca will bring her tech house groove-driven energy on her New Zealand debut. A late addition to the Splore line-up is DJ Sugarlump, a London legend, described as the bastard son of Andy Weatherall and DJ Harvey.

Local DJ’s added include Mac Mylo, Mia Kober, Pharaoh Swami, Dan Paine and Izak Chads. Full music programme here

Wendy’s Wellness brings a peaceful vibe

An integral part of Splore is Wendy’s Wellness; it’s where the audience can step away from the stimulus, and take a moment to re-center themselves in wellness modalities. Open group Workshops are accompanied by pre-booked one-on-one sessions including massage, reiki and tarot reading, traditional Māori healing and reflexology.

Enjoy beach yoga on the shores of Tapapakanga. Te Kanikani stage hosts an ecstatic dance on Saturday afternoon. Wellness Tent Talks cover a range of topics from self leadership to plant-based diets.

Transforming into Wendy’s Wellness After Dark, discover a dedicated chill-out space from 9pm on Friday and Saturday, where you’ll find DJs, performances, and live music while you sip on a bedtime chai.

Wendy Douglas, Splore’s Wellness Coordinator says “Whilst Splorers love to get dressed up and party, some prefer a more balanced experience. Getting up early for a yoga class, listening to interesting talks, or having a relaxing treatment, Wendy’s Wellness provides the perfect counterbalance”.

Kids are entertained all weekend long in the Rumpus Room and parents will have no trouble pleasing the fussiest of eaters with over 40 food vendors set up throughout the site to feed the hungry Splorers. Shopping is also on the menu with a range of market stalls to cover all festival needs and more.

Limited tickets are still available.

