ACES Get Set For Double Header Showdown In Hamilton

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The ACES head down to Hamilton this week for back-to-back Ford Trophy fixtures against Northern Districts at Seddon Park.

Thursday’s match counts as the regularly-scheduled round four away match while Saturday will see the two teams play again in the rescheduled round one home match (which was postponed due to rainfall rendering the outfield at Colin Maiden Park unfit for play on the 24th of November).

For tomorrow’s match the ACES will make one change to the team that played against Canterbury in Rangiora on Sunday with captain Robbie O’Donnell returning to the side after recovering from illness as Cole Briggs drops out.

The forecast for Hamilton tomorrow is grim, with wet, cool conditions forecast for the entire day.

The Ford Trophy runs until 19 February, uninterrupted before Christmas then running concurrently with the Super Smash in January.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Ford Trophy Round Four | Auckland ACES vs. Northern Districts (M)
8 December | Seddon Park
11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)
Mark Chapman (Parnell)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)
Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)
Simon Keene (North Shore)
Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)
William O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
Will Somerville (Parnell)
George Worker (Cornwall)

