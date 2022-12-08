Paralympians Mark Inglis And Mike Todd Receive Paralympic Pin

The 2022 ParaFed Canterbury Awards Function was the setting for a special moment of recognition of New Zealand’s Paralympic heritage, as Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) presented Paralympians Mark Inglis and Mike Todd with their official numbered pins.

An official numbered pin is presented to every individual who represents New Zealand at the Paralympic Games. A Paralympian receives their number once they have competed at their first Paralympic Games. PNZ first introduced the numbers in 2019 to give official recognition to Paralympians who had represented New Zealand.



For renowned mountaineer and scientist Mark Inglis ONZM, receiving his official Paralympic numbered pin is a special reminder of an incredible Para sport career. Mark is New Zealand Paralympian #124. He competed in the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, winning silver in the 1000m Individual Time Trial. He is also an accomplished Para alpine skier and mountaineer. In 2006, Mark became the first ever double amputee to reach the summit of Mount Everest. It was in his work as a mountaineer for Mount Cook National Park that Mark was stuck in a snow cave for 13 days and had to have both his legs amputated below the knee. Mark was born in Geraldine.

“In life there are dates that define so much of our lives, marriage, births, deaths and milestones. Christmas Eve 1982, the amputation of both legs due to frostbite. 15 May 2006, the summit of Mt Everest. 18 October 2000, Dunc Gray Velodrome in Sydney, with New Zealand's first ever medal in Paralympic cycling around my neck. And then 22 years later at the 2022 ParaFed Canterbury Awards evening, it was an immense privilege to celebrate this and be gifted my Paralympic pin #124. It was a special reminder of the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games, the lifelong friendships forged there and my achievement that day (and the 0.2 seconds that I missed the gold by!).”

Paralympian Mike Todd’s recollections of the Paralympic Games are more recent – he was part of the Wheel Blacks squad which competed in Wheelchair rugby in Tokyo 2020 last year, becoming Paralympian #226. Mike, who was born with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, began playing Wheelchair rugby in 2008 and has represented Canterbury ever since. At the Awards Function, Mike was also presented with the Wheelchair Rugby MVP Award. Mike lives and works in Christchurch.

PNZ congratulates all the award winners, who include Paralympian #198 Scott Martlew, who was named 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. Martlew became the first Kiwi to represent New Zealand in Para canoe at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. He also represented New Zealand at Tokyo 2020. He won a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Paralympian #111 Sholto Taylor (Ngāti Kahungunu) was presented with Life Membership of ParaFed Canterbury. Wheel Black Taylor represented New Zealand in four Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2008. He was part of the squad which won a historic gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

All 2022 ParaFed Canterbury Award winners

Hellers NZ's Butcher Sportsperson of the Year

Scott Martlew

Southern Screenworks Limited Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Gabriella Smith

Montreux Furniture Phil Humphreys Most Valued Volunteer

Sasha Loo

ParaFed Canterbury Life Membership

Sholto Taylor

Graham Condon Scholarship

Lili-Fox Mason

Canterbury Paralympians Alumni Scholarship

Una Kinajil-Reding

Mortgage Consulting Ltd Emerging Talent of the Year

Ian Simpson

Dynamic Controls Spirit in Sport Award

Emma Bolton & Isabella Ruesink

James Sheehan Most Valued Partner Award

Wharenui Sports Centre

Dynamic Controls Boccia Club Player of the Year

Alisha Mill

On A Roll Curtains and Blinds Canterbury Wheelchair Rugby MVP

Mike Todd

BDO New Zealand Shooting Club Ultimate Shot Award

Darryl Korstanje & Ian Simpson

Briford Cyclist of the Year

Ieuan Edwards

FFP Canterbury Limited Club Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Rorie Poff

Fenwick Reinforcing Ltd Club Swimmer of the Year

Charlotte Murphy

