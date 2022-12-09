ACES Face Quick Turnaround As Rescheduled Game Becomes Second Match Of A Double Header

The ACES will face Northern Districts again tomorrow, just two days after their narrow loss at Seddon Park yesterday.

This match technically counts as the round one match that was supposed to kick off the ACES' Ford Trophy season on the 24th of November but was instead postponed due to the waterlogged outfield at Colin Maiden Park.

The unprecedented Auckland weather now gives both teams an opportunity to play each other again, this time in Hamilton.

There is one change to the ACES line-up for tomorrow’s match with Will Somerville out and Louis Delport taking his place.

Live scoring for the match is available on the New Zealand Cricket website while a live stream will run on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Ford Trophy Round One | Auckland ACES vs. Northern Districts (M)

10 December | Seddon Park

11am Start | FREE ENTRY

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)

Simon Keene (North Shore)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

George Worker (Cornwall)

