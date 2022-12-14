Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gray Hunting Podiums In Trans-Tasman TR86 Campaign

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Toyota Racing

Sixteen year old Australian racer Rylan Gray is confirmed for the 2023 Toyota 86 Championship and the youngster will race in both the New Zealand and Australian championships in a busy year of racing.

Rylan Gray will fly the flag for Australia in his TR86. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Gray – who hails from Denham in New South Wales - dipped his toes in the water at the non-championship weekend at the final Supercars meeting at Pukekohe in September and saw enough to get excited about a season on New Zealand’s circuits.

Gray, astonishingly, first took to motorsport at the age of two riding motorbikes and competed until the age of 14 when he decided to try a switch to four wheels.

In 2020 he made the step with a programme at the Norwell Motorplex in Australia, the facility run by former Bathurst winner and Supercars icon Paul Morris.

Rylan says he benefitted hugely from coaching input from both Morris and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney before two seasons racing in a variety of classes from the super competitive Excel series, to Aussie Racing Cars and finally two rounds of the Australian Toyota 86 Championship before heading to New Zealand. He’s been testing the car at Hampton Downs and is eager to go racing in the New Year.

“After Pukekohe I got a bit of a taste for the competition in the New Zealand championship and was pretty keen to do it,” he explained.

“The tracks have a great reputation and everyone knows how competitive the championship is over here, so I was really keen to come and have a proper go at a full campaign.

“There’s a few things to learn and work on but I’ve set myself the target of getting into the top five regularly and getting a few podiums as the season progresses. That would be pretty awesome.”

Gray will be travelling across the Tasman to race in the championship rounds, which will begin next month at the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell before a quick dash the following weekend to Invercargill’s Teretonga Park.

The championship heads north for the remaining four rounds. Hampton Downs’ longer configuration international circuit is the venue for the third round where the Toyota 86 Championship will be the major support category for the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix.

The teams get a mid-term break after that before the final three rounds at Taupo International Motorsport Park, Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon and the season finale on the shorter national layout of Hampton Downs.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 