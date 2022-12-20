Matt Gibson Secures ACES Contract After Mark Chapman's BlackCaps Elevation

Cornwall left arm seamer Matt Gibson has secured an ACES contract for the 2022/23 season.

Gibson replaces Mark Chapman in the contract list, who was yesterday announced as the newest player to be awarded a BlackCaps contract.

Impressing on his debut for Auckland last week, Gibson picked up two wickets to help Auckland grab their first Ford Trophy win for the season against the Central Stags.

Daniel Archer, Director of Performance & Talent for Auckland Cricket, sees the recent announcements as being deserved reward for Chapman and Gibson: "We are really pleased for both players. It is great reward for Mark after some consistent time in and around the BlackCaps environment in the recent period.

"Matt is extremely deserving of the domestic promotion following his hard work returning from a challenging period of injury through the last 12 months. He has been very determined and focused with his work off the field to be in a position to earn this opportunity."

Chapman has recently been named in the BlackCaps ODI squad to tour India next month. For Gibson, the next opportunity to represent the ACES could come in the Dream11 Super Smash, which kicks off for Auckland next week in Christchurch.

