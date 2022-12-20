Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Matt Gibson Secures ACES Contract After Mark Chapman's BlackCaps Elevation

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Cornwall left arm seamer Matt Gibson has secured an ACES contract for the 2022/23 season.

Gibson replaces Mark Chapman in the contract list, who was yesterday announced as the newest player to be awarded a BlackCaps contract.

Impressing on his debut for Auckland last week, Gibson picked up two wickets to help Auckland grab their first Ford Trophy win for the season against the Central Stags.

Daniel Archer, Director of Performance & Talent for Auckland Cricket, sees the recent announcements as being deserved reward for Chapman and Gibson: "We are really pleased for both players. It is great reward for Mark after some consistent time in and around the BlackCaps environment in the recent period.

"Matt is extremely deserving of the domestic promotion following his hard work returning from a challenging period of injury through the last 12 months. He has been very determined and focused with his work off the field to be in a position to earn this opportunity."

Chapman has recently been named in the BlackCaps ODI squad to tour India next month. For Gibson, the next opportunity to represent the ACES could come in the Dream11 Super Smash, which kicks off for Auckland next week in Christchurch.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 