ACES & HEARTS Press For Home Advantage Over Otago As Super Smash Campaign Finally Arrives In Auckland

The Dream11 Super Smash is already two matches deep for each team, but the Auckland ACES & HEARTS can finally play in front of a home crowd as a massive January of T20 cricket begins tomorrow.

Otago are the opponent again, and all sides can at least count on familiarity with their opponent, having recently played each other on Thursday.

In Queenstown, the HEARTS registered their first win of the campaign, taking down a very good Sparks side on the back of some tight bowling from all the bowlers but especially Arlene Kelly, whose four overs only cost 15 runs and netted her two wickets.

In reply, Anna Browning’s 42 and Lauren Down’s 44 not out guided the HEARTS home.

In contrast, the ACES hit their first speedbump of the Super Smash summer, going down to the Volts in the afternoon. They’ll be looking for payback tomorrow, not to mention a way to counter Dean Foxcroft, who grabbed 5 for 11 with the ball, hit 44 runs and took two catches.

The HEARTS will kick off proceedings vs. The Sparks at 10:00am with the ACES vs. Volts match starting at 1:40pm. Both games are live on Spark Sport.

Tickets are available through the Auckland Cricket website. Tomorrow is free entry for all kids 14 and under wearing their ACA club top.

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland HEARTS vs. Otago Sparks

10:00am, 2 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)

Anna Browning (Takapuna)

Prue Catton (Auckland University)

Lauren Down (Takapuna) (c)

Izzy Gaze (Takapuna)

Amie Hucker (Cornwall)

Fran Jonas (Cornwall)

Arlene Kelly (Takapuna)

Molly Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)

Katie Perkins (Cornwall)

Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

Makayla Templeton (Papatoetoe)

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts

1:40pm, 2 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Lockie Ferguson (Parnell)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Ben Horne (Parnell)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Robert O'Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

