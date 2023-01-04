ACES & HEARTS Hit The Road Again For CD Clash In New Plymouth

January means Dream11 Super Smash action and there truly is no let-up to the excitement as the ACES & HEARTS get set for another clash, this time against Central Districts Stags & Hinds in New Plymouth.

Coming only three days after their first Super Smash home match day at Kennards Hire Community Oval, this matchup is the third away game for both teams.

The Auckland HEARTS sit at 5th place out of six teams, after two losses and a win. The Hinds are the only team behind them with all three games resulting in a loss. Both teams will have a point to prove.

The HEARTS will be without three of their players from the loss against Otago Sparks on Monday, with Fran Jonas, Anna Browning and Izzy Gaze all travelling to South Africa for the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup today.

Skye Bowden returns to the squad with the experienced allrounder Holly Huddleston and young wicketkeeper Elizabeth Buchanan, who is in line for her debut, also joining for the first time this season.

The ACES are currently sitting in fourth spot on the points table with, incredibly, all three playable results having been achieved – win, loss and tie – in their three games so far.

They bring Matt Gibson (in line for a T20 debut) and Ryan Harrison into the squad for Lockie Ferguson, who travels to Pakistan to link up with the BLACKCAPS squad for the ODI series, and Ben Lister, who sits out due to injury.

The HEARTS will kick off proceedings vs. The Hinds at 11:00am with the ACES vs. Stags match starting at 2:40pm. Both games are live on Spark Sport.

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds

11:00am, 5 January 2023 | Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Bella Armstrong (Cornwall)

Elizabeth Buchanan (wk)

Skye Bowden (Howick Pakuranga)

Prue Catton (Aucklaned University)

Lauren Down (Takapuna) (c)

Amie Hucker (Cornwall)

Holly Huddleston (Auckland University)

Arlene Kelly (Takapuna)

Molly Penfold (Howick Pakuranga)

Katie Perkins (Cornwall)

Saachi Shahri (Howick Pakuranga)

Makayla Templeton (Papatoetoe)

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags

2:40pm, 5 January 2023 | Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Mark Chapman (Parnell)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Matt Gibson (Cornwall)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Ben Horne (Parnell)

Robert O'Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

George Worker (Cornwall)

