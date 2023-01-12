Gymnastics New Zealand Appoints Andrea Nelson As New Chief Executive

Gymnastics New Zealand (Gymnastics NZ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Andrea Nelson as its new Chief Executive, effective 23 January 2023.

Andrea Nelson

Nelson has extensive sports leadership experience and was most recently the Chief Executive of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup where she delivered a highly successful event at the height of the Covid pandemic. She also led the merger of Auckland and Northern regional football federations to form Northern Region Football creating a sustainable entity to serve footballers and member clubs and she is now Chair of the organisation.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Andrea’s calibre take over the helm at Gymnastics NZ, to continue to build on the significant evolution, growth and development of our much-loved sport,” said Quinton Hall, Chair of Gymnastics NZ.

“Andrea brings 20 years’ experience in leadership of high-profile organisations. She is a positive, energetic leader with a track-record of strategy backed up by effective implementation. She has a wealth of experience managing diverse and complex stakeholder relationships and advocacy, as well as significant experience with funders, commercial partners, and Government,” added Hall.

“I am delighted to be joining Gymnastics NZ and incredibly excited about playing my part in helping to shape the sport’s future in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Nelson said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the Board to ensure Gymnastics NZ delivers for the clubs, athletes, coaches, parents, administrators, volunteers and partners throughout the country who are the heart and soul of the sport.”

"Supporting the Shaping the Future of Gymnastics in Aotearoa work that is already underway would be a key priority. Adapting to meet the demands of the future is vital for all sports. It’s about enhancing the positive impact the sport has, while also making sure we stay true to our vision to grow great New Zealanders through gymnastics,” she added.

Nelson will be responsible for organisational performance including aligning strategic priorities with operational outcomes and community need and managing relationships with key external stakeholders including High Performance and Sport New Zealand, regional and local government and national funders.

