Season Reaches Crunch Time As ACES & HEARTS Gear Up For Dream11 Super Smash Round 6

Super Smash is back after the longest break in the competition so far for the ACES and HEARTS, who would’ve enjoyed this week’s downtime after a relentless December and early January.

Another home match at Kennards Hire Community Oval gives both sides the chance to bounce back after losses to Canterbury last weekend.

The HEARTS remain unchanged from the 27-run loss to the Canterbury Magicians. The batters will look to make their mark after a tough day out against Canterbury but the bowling attack remains boosted by the return of Holly Huddleston, who claimed her best T20 figures of 4/21 in her first Super Smash match of the season on Sunday.

Meanwhile the ACES will benefit from Ben Lister’s return from injury. Lister, who today was announced in the BLACKCAPS T20 squad to tour India later this month, has been nursing an ankle niggle that has kept him out of the last two matches.

His inclusion is one of two changes to the ACES squad, with left arm paceman Ross Ter Braak called in to cover the loss of Mark Chapman, who travels to India to join the BLACKCAPS ODI squad ahead of the first match on January 18.

The HEARTS will kick off proceedings vs. The Hinds at 10:00am with the ACES vs. Stags match starting at 1:40pm. Both games are live on Spark Sport.

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds

10:00am, 14 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Sarah Carnachan (wk)

Prue Catton

Lauren Down (c)

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Saachi Shahri

Makayla Templeton

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags

1:40pm, 14 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Adi Ashok

Cole Briggs

Louis Delport

Danru Ferns

Ryan Harrison

Ben Horne (wk)

Ben Lister

Robert O'Donnell (c)

William O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Ross Ter Braak

George Worker

