Season Reaches Crunch Time As ACES & HEARTS Gear Up For Dream11 Super Smash Round 6

Friday, 13 January 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Super Smash is back after the longest break in the competition so far for the ACES and HEARTS, who would’ve enjoyed this week’s downtime after a relentless December and early January.

Another home match at Kennards Hire Community Oval gives both sides the chance to bounce back after losses to Canterbury last weekend.

The HEARTS remain unchanged from the 27-run loss to the Canterbury Magicians. The batters will look to make their mark after a tough day out against Canterbury but the bowling attack remains boosted by the return of Holly Huddleston, who claimed her best T20 figures of 4/21 in her first Super Smash match of the season on Sunday.

Meanwhile the ACES will benefit from Ben Lister’s return from injury. Lister, who today was announced in the BLACKCAPS T20 squad to tour India later this month, has been nursing an ankle niggle that has kept him out of the last two matches.

His inclusion is one of two changes to the ACES squad, with left arm paceman Ross Ter Braak called in to cover the loss of Mark Chapman, who travels to India to join the BLACKCAPS ODI squad ahead of the first match on January 18.

The HEARTS will kick off proceedings vs. The Hinds at 10:00am with the ACES vs. Stags match starting at 1:40pm. Both games are live on Spark Sport.

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds
10:00am, 14 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Bella Armstrong 
Skye Bowden
Sarah Carnachan (wk)
Prue Catton 
Lauren Down (c)
Amie Hucker 
Holly Huddleston 
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Saachi Shahri
Makayla Templeton

Dream11 Super Smash | Auckland ACES vs. Central Stags
1:40pm, 14 January 2023 | Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Adi Ashok
Cole Briggs
Louis Delport
Danru Ferns
Ryan Harrison
Ben Horne (wk)
Ben Lister
Robert O'Donnell (c)
William O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Ross Ter Braak
George Worker

