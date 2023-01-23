Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand And Australia Set To Face Off In Exciting Ice Hockey Showdown

Monday, 23 January 2023, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation

Auckland, New Zealand - Fans of ice hockey in New Zealand and Australia are in for a treat as the two nations prepare to face off in an exciting match-up. The 3-game Trans-Tasman series, which will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, promises to be a thrilling display of skill and athleticism as the two teams battle for supremacy on the ice.

The New Zealand Ice Blacks will face off against Australia’s Mighty Roos in the lead up to each country’s participation in the 2023 IIHF World Championships, with both teams sure to put on a strong performance and show their fans what they are capable of.

The teams last met in November 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, where the Mighty Roos took home the series 3-0. The Australians will be looking to continue their winning streak in this highly anticipated series, returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019.

New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation President, Andy Mills, said that the return of the series to New Zealand is hugely exciting, and something that fans have been waiting to see in-person for over 3 years. Mills added that “ice hockey in New Zealand is growing rapidly, and to see an international match-up of this calibre returning to our shores is fantastic for players and fans alike.”

The series will take place in March with tickets on sale on 3rd February. Don't miss your chance to see these two nations go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling Trans-Tasman ice hockey clash.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 