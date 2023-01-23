New Zealand And Australia Set To Face Off In Exciting Ice Hockey Showdown

Auckland, New Zealand - Fans of ice hockey in New Zealand and Australia are in for a treat as the two nations prepare to face off in an exciting match-up. The 3-game Trans-Tasman series, which will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, promises to be a thrilling display of skill and athleticism as the two teams battle for supremacy on the ice.

The New Zealand Ice Blacks will face off against Australia’s Mighty Roos in the lead up to each country’s participation in the 2023 IIHF World Championships, with both teams sure to put on a strong performance and show their fans what they are capable of.

The teams last met in November 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, where the Mighty Roos took home the series 3-0. The Australians will be looking to continue their winning streak in this highly anticipated series, returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2019.

New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation President, Andy Mills, said that the return of the series to New Zealand is hugely exciting, and something that fans have been waiting to see in-person for over 3 years. Mills added that “ice hockey in New Zealand is growing rapidly, and to see an international match-up of this calibre returning to our shores is fantastic for players and fans alike.”

The series will take place in March with tickets on sale on 3rd February. Don't miss your chance to see these two nations go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling Trans-Tasman ice hockey clash.

© Scoop Media

