Ford Trophy Returns; Sclanders In Line For Potential Debut

In their first change of format since the Dream11 Super Smash burst out of the gate on December 23rd, the ACES will don Ford Trophy kits for some 50 over action at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

With only three games left and sitting at 6th place on the table, the ACES will be desperate to win the match against 5th place Wellington Firebirds. They are most likely out of contention to win the competition but ending with three wins will help them to finish the season on a high.

The squad has the same look as the current ACES squad for the Super Smash competition with one notable addition: Takapuna’s Michael Sclanders is in line to make a potential debut. Kyle Jamieson is also due to play his first Ford Trophy game of the season.

Sclanders’ call up, having already played for Auckland A, is a just reward for his prolific form over the last few seasons for Takapuna. He has already made his List A and First Class debuts in South Africa but a spot in the line-up tomorrow will mark his entry into New Zealand professional cricket.

Ben Horne sits out with Cole Briggs taking over wicketkeeping duties.

The first ball will be bowled at 11am and will be live streamed through New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel, with live scoring at scoring.nzc.nz.

Ford Trophy | Auckland ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds

11:00am, 25 January 2023 | Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays) (wk)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Matt Gibson (Cornwall)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Kyle Jamieson (Suburbs New Lynn)

Robert O'Donnell (Takapuna) (c)

William O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Michael Sclanders (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Ross Ter Braak (Takapuna)

George Worker (Cornwall)

