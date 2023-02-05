Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gilchrist Steamroller Continues With Sublime Victory In Race 2

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 7:43 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

The perfect race for Brock Gilchrist netted another Toyota 86 win. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Brock Gilchrist’s sublime season in the Toyota 86 Championship continued at Hampton Downs this morning with a breath-taking Race 2 win from eighth on the grid.

If anyone had any doubts that the Matakana driver was one of the favourites for this season’s title, Gilchrist silenced them with his best drive of the season so far.

Starting from eighth on the reverse grid format from Saturday’s first race result, Brock made a lightning start. By the end of the first he was up to fourth and he took the lead on the fourth lap before rocketing away to a two second lead, which he extended to three by the flag. It was the perfect race.

“Obviously I got the start of the century and passed six cars or something very quickly,” he said afterwards. “I just enjoyed it really, the car was excellent yet again.”

There was a great battle behind Brock for second and third. Both Tayler Bryant and Rylan Gray enjoyed a spirited fight that thrilled the crowds for the duration of the race. They changed positions several times and at the flag it was the Australian – just – who took second place.

For young Tayler it was his first podium finish in three years of trying and was well deserved after a solid drive.

Continuing a very impressive debut weekend in the category was Hunter Robb, the youngster looking fast and controlled at the head of the midfield battle – which was just as intense as it always is in the Toyota 86 category.

Right in the thick of the action throughout were Justin Allen, John Penny, and both Clay and Fynn Osborne but none could topple the impressive rookie from a fourth place result.

Allen took a fighting fifth ahead of Penny, Clay Osborne and Fynn Osborne with a low starting Dion Pitt fighting his way through for a top ten finish in ninth. Pole position holder Christina Orr-West had a nightmare race, losing out at the start and getting bundled down the pack to tenth by the end.

This afternoon’s race will have a grid based on points and the real question now is who can stop the Brock Gilchrist steamroller.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 3 – Hampton Downs – Race 12

1. Brock Gilchrist

2. Rylan Gray

3. Tayler Bryant

4. Hunter Robb

5. Justin Allen

6. John Penny

7. Clay Osborne

8. Fynn Osborne

9. Dion Pitt

10. Christina Orr-West

11. Thomas Mallard

12. William Exton

13. Harry Townshend

14. Mark Mallard

15. Ayrton Hodson

16. Tim Leach

17. Saxon Sheehan

18. Will Morton

19. Tom Bewley

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 