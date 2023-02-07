Hawke’s Bay Presents Food And Wine Country – A Culinary Journey

Behind-the-scenes series launches today with more than 20 recipes.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism and acclaimed chef James Beck are showcasing the beating heart of Hawke’s Bay Food and Wine Country in a new online series launching today.

In this behind-the-scenes series, James discovers the people and produce that make Hawke’s Bay a premium destination for food and wine lovers.

Viewers can follow along as James’ curates a delicious feast featuring the fresh, seasonal ingredients from different neighbourhoods across the region.

The culinary itineraries also spotlight Hawke’s Bay’s leading producers and artisans, as well as stunning locations and operators, from Wairoa in the north to Central Hawke’s Bay in the south, and everywhere in between.

“Having everything on your doorstep in Hawke’s Bay is wonderful,” says James.

“Whether cooking at home or for an event, I look for freshness and great flavour in any ingredient. Hawke’s Bay’s amazing microclimates, along with passionate producers, ripens fruit and veggies perfectly, while also growing unique beef, chicken and lamb.”

After eight years working at leading restaurants across Europe, including Savoy Hotel and Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck, and many more years leading his own kitchens in Hawke’s Bay, James has an acute appreciation of Food and Wine Country’s bounty.

“I always encourage visitors to get out and about; try the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market or visit some of the passionate chefs, restaurateurs, growers, producers, farmers and winemakers across the region,” he says.

The campaign is designed to highlight the bounty of the people and places that make Hawke’s Bay truly special and truly delicious, says Hawke’s Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton.

“Sharing the stories of our people and their connection with our land and place is really important. We want visitors to Hawke’s Bay to not only see, experience and appreciate what a wonderful region we have, but to also take care of it while they’re here. Appreciating it as our producers and chefs do, is a way to do that.”

The campaign includes more than 15 individual videos, as well as 20 recipes from James Beck. The series has been captured by Hawke’s Bay based videographer and editor Tom Allan and photographed by Ashley Scott and Suden Lakshmanan.

Discover the full series, including recipes at www.foodandwinecountry.com

