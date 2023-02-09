Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme 2023 Seeks Emerging Young Writers

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

Four secondary school students will each have the opportunity to be mentored by one of New Zealand’s best professional authors in order to develop their craft and hone their writing skills.

The NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme offers aspiring young writers (aged 15-18) a mentorship, from May to November. The intent of the mentor programme is to foster and develop emerging writing talent with the support of established authors.

Deadline: 6 April 2023

Aspiring writer

Ella Quarmby

had bestselling author

Rosetta Allan

for her mentor and said this about her experience:

"Working with my mentor was a great opportunity to connect with someone from the writing world and extend myself and my abilities as a writer. The kindness, support, and guidance I received from Rosetta was amazing - I would recommend this mentorship to any young writer."

Hannah Turnbull of Gisborne was partnered with award winning novelist Anna Mackenzie for her mentorship, and she commented: “I feel like I can go on from this with the skills needed to write a decent story. I still have a lot to learn, but that comes with the process, and I’ve been given the guidance I need from Anna to make that journey on my own”.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa is the principal organisation representing writers in New Zealand. We offer support through advocacy and representation, professional development opportunities, information and guidance on publishing and the literary arts, administer prizes and awards and provide a contract advisory service. We work to protect authors incomes and are affiliated to International PEN, whereby we are a voice that upholds freedom of speech and protest against writers falsely silenced and imprisoned around the world.

We offer student, associate and full memberships. NZSA has run a highly successful mentoring programme for writers since 1999, thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 