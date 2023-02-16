Get Amongst The Action With Splore Festival's First Live Stream

Splore will be live-streaming selected acts on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February 2023.

Splore Festival invites you to participate from the comfort of your lounge room - wherever you are on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon join in for some Splore-style entertainment.

You have heard Splore is Aotearoa’s best boutique festival, but it often sells out before you can snap up a ticket. From stages right on the beach, the programme is overflowing with international and homegrown music, all set amongst the wilderness and beauty of Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

To get a slice of this festival action tune into the free multi-camera live stream on Splore Festival’s homepage, splore.net. There you can view six hours of highly produced entertainment including Saturday night’s rollicking Absolutely! cabaret show featuring 17 performance acts and hosted by funnyman Tom Sainsbury and award-winning entertainer Lizzie Tollemache.

Invite some friends, tune into splore.net, it’s free and requires no login, turn it up, and get amongst the Splore goodness.

Splore’s live stream contains an array of spectacular local talent.



Saturday

9.00 – 10 pm – Ladi 6

Aotearoa’s premier female vocalist MC brings a fabulous set from Splore’s main stage

Ladi 6 will be hosted on Spark’s Facebook, and splore.net brought to you by Spark and Spotify

10.00 pm – Midnight Absolutely!

Splore’s cabaret show featuring crazy stunts, outrageous bodies, llamas, dramas, and a very Naked Eye. You won’t want to miss this action-packed programme.

Midnight -1.00am – Theia

Live from Splore’s main stage at midnight, prepare to be spellbound by her mesmerising, high-energy live performance.

Sunday – live from Splore’s beachside mainstage

Midday – Don McGlashan

Don needs little introduction, shooting to the top position on NZ’s music charts with his latest album, he is one of our best-known songwriters.

1.30 pm – 2.30pm Troy Kingi

Winner of the 2022 Silver Scroll, Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) is one of Aotearoa’s most dynamic singer-songwriters. Be sure to tune in for Splore’s final live streamed act and catch this multi-dimensional artist.

There’s something for everyone at Splore including the Rumpus Room zone programmed just for the little ones, a park full of visual art, a listening lounge to debate the hot topics of our time, and new to Splore 2023 is a mana whenua zone where you can gain insights into Te Ao Māori from Tāpapakanga’s iwi, Ngāti Paoa and Ngāti Whanaunga.

For more information see Splore’s programme containing music, performance, wellness, panel discussions, workshops, and new to 2023 Whare Tapere.

The highly anticipated Splore schedule is released today for festival goers to plan their Splore weekend.



Text ‘Splore’ to 540 for your festival guide’.

See www.splore.net for more information

