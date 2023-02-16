Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Avis Drives Partnership Forward With The Royal New Zealand Ballet

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Avis

Leading rental car agency, Avis New Zealand, is sponsoring the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) to support innovation and excellence in the arts.

RNZB Romeo and Juliet.  Phot: Ross Brown

The three-year partnership will see the two brands collaborate on various marketing initiatives for their respective audiences and communities, including activations around performances and social media content.

Avis, which has a large network of 37 locations around the country, will also be this season’s sponsor of the RNZB’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet.

With exquisite sets and costumes by Academy Award-winning designer James Acheson and new choreography by Andrea Schermoly (Within Without, Stand to Reason), Romeo and Juliet will tour six venues throughout the country during May and June 2023.

Lee Marshall, General Manager of Avis New Zealand says there is strong alignment between the brands, as they both seek to deliver a consistent, high-quality experience and performance.

“This is a special partnership for us. We share the RNZB’s pioneering spirit and we’re there to support the company’s exceptional dancers, who always inspire audiences with their talent, discipline and skill.”

RNZB Artistic Director Patricia Barker says, “We are deeply grateful for Avis New Zealand’s partnership and support, and are delighted they have come on board as sponsor of Romeo and Juliet. It is a remarkable production which, like Avis, will travel the country in style.”

