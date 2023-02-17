Māoriland At The European Film Market In Berlin With NZ’s First Monster Movie

Māoriland Productions lead producer Libby Hakaraia has been selected as one of 29 feature film producers worldwide to participate in the European Film Market (EFM) Fiction Toolbox Programme taking place at the European Film Market in Berlin, 16-22 Feb.

The EFM is one of the most important film markets and is a significant international trade event. Libby will be pitching TANIWHA, New Zealand’s first authentic Monster Movie.

The story is set one thousand years ago in ancient New Zealand, and is written by Ngāti Porou screenwriter Ricardo Giraldo. The film has been in development for the past 3 years with Māoriland Productions. Libby is the lead producer alongside highly experienced Māori producers Tainui Stephens and Desray Armstrong.

“Tanwiha is a film project we’re all very passionate about. It will be a wholly NZ production set in Aotearoa at a time when the largest birds to ever exist filled our forests and our skies. Within this epic environment we have created a thriller of a film. It centers on a young couple fleeing tribal warfare only to find themselves in the valley of a hidden, shapeshifting monster: the Taniwha.” says Libby Hakaraia.

Joining forces with the internationally renowned Wētā Workshop to fashion the ancient world of NZ (Aotearoa) is an attractive drawcard for meetings at the EFM.

“We are excited by the prospect of a story unique to Aotearoa and emanates from Te Ao Māori - the Māori world. Wētā Workshop would relish the opportunity to bring our creative capabilities to the production.” says Wētā General manager David Wilks.

"We are looking to our skilled New Zealand film production community including Wētā Workshop to create a monster to genuinely terrify and thrill monster movies lovers worldwide." said Libby Hakaraia.

Libby also represents Māoriland Film Festival, and travels with the support of Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga / New Zealand Film Commission.

