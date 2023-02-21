Visa Wellington On A Plate Launches New Food Writers And Content Creators Festival For 2023

Visa Wellington On a Plate has announced the launch of New Zealand’s first dedicated food writers and content creators festival in May. Eat Your Words is a ‘festival within the festival’ which will see a series of interviews and lively panel discussions take place over a full day with well-known and emerging cookbook authors and food writers.

Food writers and content creators participating in Eat Your Words - from top left: Carlos Bagrie and Nadia Lim, Lois Daish, Naomi Toilalo, Emma Galloway, Philippa Cameron, Polly Markus, Sam Low, David Veart, Rosa and Margo Flanagan, Ben Groundwater, Joe McLeod, Matthew Reynecke, Erin Clarkson, Matthew Evans, Sofia Levin, Kelli Brett - Link to press approved images and short bios here

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director, Sarah Meikle, says Eat Your Words adds a whole new flavour to Visa Wellington On a Plate, bringing together leading writers, creators, educators, and influencers, who all share a common love of food and drink.

“Every food lover knows that the best thing to do between meals is to talk about food. Eat Your Words offers festival goers a chance to connect with their favourite food writers in real life and to explore new ways to understand, create, and celebrate your food.”

Speakers include:

Matthew Evans: a Tasmanian food writer, chef, and host of Gourmet Farmer, who lives and works on Fat Pig Farm, a soil-to-stomach regenerative farm and restaurant.

Kārena and Kasey Bird: winners of Masterchef in 2014, they have since hosted two seasons of the award-winning TVNZ series, Kārena and Kasey’s Kitchen Diplomacy.

Naomi Toilalo: known on Instagram as baker extraordinaire @whanaukai and runner-up in TVNZ’s Great Kiwi Bake Off in 2017.

Lois Daish: the New Zealand Listener food columnist for over 20 years, Lois is an author and well-known Wellington restaurateur.

David Veart: a freelance writer, trained archeologist and historian whose book First Catch Your Weka: a story of New Zealand.

Joe McLeod/Hamuera Orupe McLeod (Ngai Tūhoe): an Executive Chef and educator with over 50 years experience, Joe is the host of Māori TV’s World on a Plate and an expert in traditional Māori culinary arts.

Ben Groundwater: a Sydney-based writer, columnist, author, blogger and broadcaster who specialises in food and travel.

Sofia Levin: Australia’s self proclaimed answer to a female Anthony Bourdain, Sofia is known for her enthusiasm for food, culture and eating curiously.

Philippa Cameron: the station cook’s first book, A High Country Life captures a glimpse of each season on the 40,000 hectare property along with simple recipes that she uses regularly to fuel staff.

Nici Wickes: originally trained as a chef, she is now a successful freelance food writer and food stylist.

Polly Markus: is known for her Instagram account Miss Polly’s Kitchen, which began in March of 2020 as a place to share recipes with those closest to her.

Nadia Lim: the Chef and former clinical dietitian together with her partner Carlos Bagrie are co-Founders of My Food Bag and owners of Royal Burn Station.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan: A.K.A. the Two Raw Sisters are four-time best-selling authors on a mission to inspire, motivate and educate people on the benefits of whole, unprocessed and raw ingredients.

Emma Galloway: the bestselling author of three cookbooks, a former chef, photographer and creator of the award-winning food blog My Darling Lemon Thyme.

Sam Low: a hospitality professional, content creator and brand ambassador, and was crowned Winner of MasterChef New Zealand 2022.

Erin Clarkson: a baking blogger and recipe developer, who trained as a geologist but later found herself in the world of food through her 'Cloudy Kitchen' blog.

Matthew Reynecke: an online content creator formerly known as Kitchen by Matt.

The day-long event will be hosted by Cuisine Editor and well-known content creator Kelli Brett.

"At last! A dedicated festival for the food and drink category that will unpick the world of content creation and its many diversely delicious layers.

“I'm looking forward to having this terrific line-up of talent under one roof for an inspiring and valuable conversation about the tremendous potential for the future of our food and drink story,” Kelli says.

Moderators include food writer Lauraine Jacobs, Journalist Lucy Corry, Business Leader Rachel Taulelei, Literary Programmer and Festival Maker Claire Mabey, and Visa Wellington On a Plate’s Head of Programming Beth Brash.

Eat Your Words will be held on Saturday 13 May 2023 at Victoria University’s Pipitea Campus. Cookbooks will be available for purchase, and authors will be available for signings after each session. Festival goers can buy tickets for specific sessions or full and half-day passes. Eat Your Words is supported by Moore Wilson’s, Mövenpick Hotel, and official media partner, Cuisine.

The full Visa Wellington On a Plate festival programme will be released on 7 March 2023, with Visa Pre-sale tickets available from 20 March.

Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

© Scoop Media

