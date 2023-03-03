TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships Return To New Brighton Beach

More than 1,200 Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) members will take part

in this year’s TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships on

Christchurch’s New Brighton beach from Thursday, 9 March through to Sunday,

12 March.

The TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships, known as the TSB

Nationals, are the pinnacle sports event for Surf Lifeguards and celebrate

the best of the Surf Life Saving movement.

Lewis McClintock, SLSNZ’s National Sports Manager, says: “With a state of

national emergency covering many regions following Cyclone Gabrielle, there

was some doubt as to whether the national championship could take place this

year.

“However, given that our people have been training all summer for this event

and were very much looking forward to competing at the TSB Nationals, the

decision to go ahead was very much supported by SLSNZ Clubs.

“SLSNZ members had been actively involved in search, rescue and recovery

efforts in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Auckland and some South Island members

had flown up to Hawke’s Bay to support local SAR squads.

“Following our decision to proceed with the TSB Nationals, clubs are

pitching together to help find equipment and support those clubs and

competitors that have been impacted.”

The iconic four-day SLSNZ event returns to the calendar in 2023 after being

cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The TSB Nationals

were last held on New Brighton beach in 2017.

"From Masters who have lost track of the number of Nationals they have

attended to 14-year-olds experiencing the event for the first time, the TSB

Nationals cater to all levels of participation and almost all aspects of

Surf Life Saving.

“The TSB Nationals will see athletes participate in various disciplines:

canoes, surf boats, surf swimming, beach sprints, surf skis and boards,

competing to become the next National Champion.

Thursday morning sees the Masters’ division, for members aged over 30, take

centre stage until the under 15, under 17, under 19 & open age groups begin

in the afternoon. All competitors are current members of one of the 74 Surf

Life Saving Clubs and are all current and qualified lifeguards.

Many of the events at the TSB Nationals have a rescue focus, so the Surf

Lifeguards are keeping fit and honing their skills when they compete in surf

sports events.

“We are so pleased to see the TSB Nationals back on again, as it is not only

an opportunity for participants to compete against the best in the country

but also a chance to highlight the talents of the amazing people that help

keep our beaches safe,” Mark Rackley-Gale, Area Manager, Christchurch at TSB

says.

Lewis McClintock said, “SLSNZ would like to thank TSB for their continued

support for this event, and we are delighted to partner with another

organisation that is all about looking after people and being there for

Kiwis.

“In addition, we are extremely grateful to ChristchurchNZ for the funding we

have received to bring this significant event back to the region.”

Tracey Wilson, GM – Destination & Attraction ChristchurchNZ, said: “Ōtautahi

Christchurch is proud to play host to the TSB New Zealand Surf Life Saving

Championships at New Brighton Beach. Bring on late summer days and some

world-class competition!

“This national event is expected to attract at least 1500 visitors to

Ōtautahi Christchurch, generating a minimum of $1.5 million in visitor

spending across four days. With more than 2,000 people anticipated to watch

the competition, it is also a great opportunity to showcase New Brighton

Beach.

“Our region city has an affinity to the water, a history of connection with

the sea. We surf, we fish, we sail, we swim between the flags, so naturally

we are hugely supportive of an event that encourages beach safety and

teamwork, and the responsible enjoyment of our coastline.”

