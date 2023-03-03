TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships Return To New Brighton Beach
More than 1,200 Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ)
members will take part
in this year’s TSB New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships on
Christchurch’s New Brighton beach from Thursday, 9 March through to Sunday,
12 March.
The TSB New Zealand Surf
Lifesaving Championships, known as the TSB
Nationals, are the pinnacle sports event for Surf Lifeguards and celebrate
the best of the Surf Life Saving movement.
Lewis McClintock, SLSNZ’s National Sports
Manager, says: “With a state of
national emergency covering many regions following Cyclone Gabrielle, there
was some doubt as to whether the national championship could take place this
year.
“However, given that our people have
been training all summer for this event
and were very much looking forward to competing at the TSB Nationals, the
decision to go ahead was very much supported by SLSNZ Clubs.
“SLSNZ members had been actively involved in
search, rescue and recovery
efforts in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Auckland and some South Island members
had flown up to Hawke’s Bay to support local SAR squads.
“Following our decision to proceed with the
TSB Nationals, clubs are
pitching together to help find equipment and support those clubs and
competitors that have been impacted.”
The iconic four-day SLSNZ event
returns to the calendar in 2023 after being
cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The TSB Nationals
were last held on New Brighton beach in 2017.
"From Masters who have lost track of the number
of Nationals they have
attended to 14-year-olds experiencing the event for the first time, the TSB
Nationals cater to all levels of participation and almost all aspects of
Surf Life Saving.
“The TSB
Nationals will see athletes participate in various
disciplines:
canoes, surf boats, surf swimming, beach sprints, surf skis and boards,
competing to become the next National Champion.
Thursday morning sees the
Masters’ division, for members aged over 30,
take
centre stage until the under 15, under 17, under 19 & open age groups begin
in the afternoon. All competitors are current members of one of the 74 Surf
Life Saving Clubs and are all current and qualified lifeguards.
Many of the events at the TSB Nationals
have a rescue focus, so the Surf
Lifeguards are keeping fit and honing their skills when they compete in surf
sports events.
“We are so pleased to see the
TSB Nationals back on again, as it is not only
an opportunity for participants to compete against the best in the country
but also a chance to highlight the talents of the amazing people that help
keep our beaches safe,” Mark Rackley-Gale, Area Manager, Christchurch at TSB
says.
Lewis McClintock said, “SLSNZ would
like to thank TSB for their continued
support for this event, and we are delighted to partner with another
organisation that is all about looking after people and being there for
Kiwis.
“In addition,
we are extremely grateful to ChristchurchNZ for the funding
we
have received to bring this significant event back to the region.”
Tracey Wilson, GM – Destination &
Attraction ChristchurchNZ, said:
“Ōtautahi
Christchurch is proud to play host to the TSB New Zealand Surf Life Saving
Championships at New Brighton Beach. Bring on late summer days and some
world-class competition!
“This national
event is expected to attract at least 1500 visitors
to
Ōtautahi Christchurch, generating a minimum of $1.5 million in visitor
spending across four days. With more than 2,000 people anticipated to watch
the competition, it is also a great opportunity to showcase New Brighton
Beach.
“Our region city has an affinity
to the water, a history of connection with
the sea. We surf, we fish, we sail, we swim between the flags, so naturally
we are hugely supportive of an event that encourages beach safety and
teamwork, and the responsible enjoyment of our coastline.”