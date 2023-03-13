Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES Take Heart From Form Resurgence In Must-win Match Against Otago Volts

Monday, 13 March 2023, 8:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Even though the match result against Wellington said ‘draw’, the ACES will take the resurgence of their players’ form as a positive as they hit the road for Plunket Shield round seven against the Otago Volts in Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

The ACES dominated three of the four days against the Firebirds, with centuries to Sean Solia and Mark Chapman and fifties to Will O’Donnell and debutant Quinn Sunde.

Additionally, their bowlers looked periodically dangerous on a deck that only offered slight assistance.

The Volts sit at 5th on the table, one place above Auckland. A firm win could launch either team up the jam-packed middle of a table, though it will take some serious cricket to knock Canterbury off the top.

The last time these two teams met way back in round one the Volts came out on top but a lot of cricket has passed since October and tomorrow’s Plunket Shield match should be a closely fought game between two good teams.

Importantly, the ACES have only played five first class matches so far this season, one less than the other teams minus Central Districts, who they’ll face in a rescheduled round five match in early April.

The ACES will lose the vicious pace of Lockie Ferguson, who preps for the IPL, but will gain the wily left arm orthodox of Louis Delport, fresh off a 7-wicket bag for Auckland A in Hamilton.

His inclusion isn’t surprising given the last time these two teams met at Molyneux Park, Delport bagged six wickets and Will Somerville seven. With the added inclusion of Adi Ashok, the ACES are going for a spin-first approach in Alexandra, one of the driest cities in New Zealand.

The toss is at 10am with play kicking off at 10:30am. The match will be live streamed on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel and live scoring is available at scoring.nzc.nz.

Plunket Shield Round Seven | Auckland ACES vs. Otago Volts |
10:30am, 13-16 March 2023 | Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Adi Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)
Mark Chapman (Parnell)
Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Ben Horne (Parnell) (wk)
Simon Keene (North Shore)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna) (c)
Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
Will Somerville (Parnell)
Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)
George Worker (Cornwall)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 