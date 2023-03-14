Tūpuna Pono Event Series To Tackle Big Questions, Shine Light On Those Making A Difference

A summit to be hosted in Whakatū Nelson next week aims to pick up the conversation around the long-term future of Te Tauihu and shine a light on impact initiatives happening throughout the region.

Tūpuna Pono: Being Good Ancestors Summit, to be held on Tuesday, March 21 at the Rutherford Hotel, has been convened by Wakatū Incorporation and is one in a series of Tūpuna Pono events being held throughout the week.

Wakatū Incorporation Director and AuOra General Manager, Miriana Stephens, said the summit was aimed at bringing the community together and providing a platform to share successes as well as discuss some of the big issues facing the region.

“It’s all about inspiring action,” said Stephens. “It has been just over two years since the launch of Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy and this summit aims to look at how we are going, what has been happening since then, and what support is needed to take some of these impact initiatives forward. With the turmoil of the pandemic and weather events here in Whakatū and in the Sounds last August, we felt it was really important there was an opportunity to showcase some of the good things happening in this region, we need a lift!”

Stephens said topics covered would include local initiatives focused on environmental conservation, food security, future transport systems, iwi collaborations as well as working toward carbon zero in the construction industry.

A rangatahi hackathon to look at climate resilience from the lens of the younger generation was also being held this weekend and next Thursday, March 23, the inaugural Tūpuna Pono Great Debate is happening at the Nelson School of Music, with well-known locals and some special guests, including Sir Ian Taylor examining the questions: ‘Is it too late to be good ancestors?’ and ‘What will it take to turn things around?’

The Tūpuna Pono series of events also coincides with a visit from representatives of the Lemvig Klimatorium in central Denmark.

Wakatū Incorporation, Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Trust (NRAIT) and Nelson City Council have been engaged with the central Denmark region of Lemvig since 2017. In July 2022, Wakatū, Lemvig and Nelson City Council were successful with an application to the European Union for City to City Collaboration funding to support ongoing collaboration, including the visit next week. The Danish delegation will be in the region for a week and will be meeting with organisations throughout the region to discuss resilience and examine how we might partner in climate adaption opportunities.

“The last exchange planned for our Danish manuhiri was cancelled due to Covid, and so we have instead been working in the background, understanding what projects we can work on together, as well as planning for the exchange itself,” said Stephens. “This is an opportunity for all of us to learn more about what the Danes are doing when it comes to climate resilience and also an opportunity, too, for us to share our experiences. Ultimately however it is about leadership and action, that’s what we all want to see.”

