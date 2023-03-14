All The Ingredients For A Great Day Out At The Food Show Christchurch

31 March - 2 April, Christchurch Arena, Addington

There’s all the ingredients for a great day out when The Food Show returns to Christchurch Arena from 31 March until 2 April.

Thousands of people will flock to the Show to satisfy their passion for all things delicious. A celebration of gastronomic proportions awaits, with 120 exhibitors offering the latest in niche new artisan food and drink; exclusive, show-only specials and the opportunity to sample and stock up on the nummiest food and drink New Zealand has to offer.

Stroll through the Artisan Village and Deli Collective to discover finger-licking new delights at every turn, or head to ChinChiller Brewing Street Food Alley where you’ll be in street food paradise, the ideal place to satisfy your hunger, quench your thirst, and rest your feet, ready for the next round of mouth-watering nourishment.

Once you’ve navigated around the various delectable zones at the Show, head to the free, live cooking demonstrations at the NEFF Cooking Theatre where some of Australasia's top culinary talent will be sharing their secret recipes and hot cooking tips.

Australia’s favourite home cook, Julie Goodwin is a must-see highlight. Julie became a household name overnight when she was crowned Australia’s first ever MasterChef. Then, when her first cookbook, Our Family Table was published, she became one of Australia's best-selling authors. Now, several successful books and many, many appearances later, Julie is coming to New Zealand to share her family-focused recipes with Show attendees. Budding Kiwi MasterChefs are sure to love her honesty, sense of humour, and humble cooking style.

Elevate your cooking game further, by getting up close and personal with Annabelle White who is all about having fun in the kitchen and keeping food simple and easy, New Zealand MasterChef winner, Sam Low, Chef and restaurateur Sid Sahrawat, New Zealand MasterChef judge and chef Vaughan Maybee, and, Chef Bri DiMattina who harvests and cooks from her homegrown ‘food forest’.

Whether you’re a foodie aficionado, wine enthusiast, or someone who loves discovering new things to eat, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud at The Food Show Christchurch, where you’ll leave feeling just as satisfied as your stomach!

Secure your tickets to The Christchurch Food Show online at www.foodshow.co.nz. Adults $20, Seniors (Friday only) $18, Children (6 – 12) $15, 5 years and under FREE.

