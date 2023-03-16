Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Can Anyone Stop The Gilchrist Steamroller?

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Who can stop Brock Gilchrist? Picture Bruce Jenkins

In a big weekend for the championship, the grid will increase in size to 20 cars with the addition of two more drivers, one of which comes from one of New Zealand’s motorsport dynasties.

Gilchrist is enjoying a dominant season in the tenth year of the championship and -remarkably – won all three races at the previous round, at the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting last month.

The Matakana youngster is looking to make it three more in the bag at a track he knows well and enjoys.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and racing,” said Gilchrist, who currently holds a 65 point lead over second placed Clay Osborne in the championship standings.

“I always look forward to Taupo too, it’s an awesome track. It’s been quite the ride in the championship so far and I’m just looking to continue where we left off, with the same focus from me and the team. We’ll go with the intention of trying to get as many points as we possibly can from each race.”

So who can stop the march of the 19 year old to this season’s title? So far, try as they might neither Clay Osborne, Justin Allen, or Dion Pitt have managed to stem the tide, despite all having their own moments of brilliance as well as plenty of pace.

Rylan Gray is ready to move upwards from front runner and podium finisher to race winner so he could be a player this weekend in the South Waikato, as could veteran John Penny, Highlands race winner Tom Bewley and the ever-improving William Exton.

Or perhaps the surprise of the weekend might come from one of the new young guns joining the championship trail. Brooklyn Horan – son of rally driver Raana Horan is a fascinating addition to this weekend’s field, as is Clay Richards.

Richards is the latest young racer from the Richards motorsport dynasty, which of course started with the great Jim Richards then passed to Steven Richards. Both of course, have remarkable and enduring records in the sport as two of its greatest exponents in this part of the world.

Richards raced in both the Australian Formula Ford Championship and in the Australian Toyota 86 Champion ship in 2022, taking podiums in both and a race win in the 86 championship. It will be fascinating to see how he takes to the New Zealand championship.

Christina Orr-West is another to have shown great form this season, and will be desperate to re-find the form she had at the pre-season Supercars event. That kind of form would make her a regular podium finisher, if not a race winner.

Tayler Bryant could be a dark horse this weekend too. The Pukekohe racer has been on a sharp improvement curve this season and has been claiming some good results of late to go with the speed he now consistently shows in practice. One win might just unlock a surge in form.

It all begins with Friday practice at the Taupo track, before qualifying and the first race on Saturday and two further races on Sunday.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Points after three rounds

1 Brock Gilchrist 600
2 Clay Osborne 535
3 Justin Allen 511
4 Dion Pitt 456
5 Rylan Gray (R) 422
6 John Penny (M) 409
7 Tayler Bryant 363
8 William Exton (R) 335
9 Tom Bewley (R) 333
10 Christina Orr-West (M) 331
11 Fynn Osborne 320
12 Ayrton Hodson (R) 241
13 Tim Leach (R) 214
14 William Morton 188
15 Saxon Sheehan (R) 180
16 Harry Townshend (R) 166
17 Thomas Mallard (R) 152
18 Hunter Robb (R) 144
19 Mark Mallard 68
20 Sam Cotterill 54
 

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

WOMAD Preview: The Garifuna Collective, The Beating Heart Of A Vibrant Culture

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, the Garifuna Collective bring their fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound from Belize to WOMAD 2023 More>>

WOMAD Preview: Mdou Moctar, Hendrix Of The Sahara

  The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders that have impacted the world: fierce nomadic tribes, sandstorms, the richest man in history Mansu Musa, and even the long-lost city of Atlantis. But in recent years, one name has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other from that tradition: Mdou Moctar. More>>


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>

Howard Davis: Indigenous Voices

Ten film-makers from Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific have produced a melange of varied, but thematically linked experiences in We Are Still Here. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails Tár

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 