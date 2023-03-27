Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Counting Crows – Wellington Concert Cancelled

Monday, 27 March 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: Live Nation

Live Nation wishes to advise it will not be possible to proceed with tonight’s COUNTING CROWS performance at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre due to illness.

Counting Crows and Live Nation share the disappointment of ticket holders at this late news and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to reschedule the Wellington performance during the current tour schedule, therefore full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders via their original payment method.

If your payment details have changed since purchase, please contact Ticketmaster directly.

COUNTING CROWS – BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR

MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON - MONDAY MARCH 27 - CANCELLED

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

