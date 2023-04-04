Te Uru, Waitākere Contemporary Gallery Appoints a New Director

Te Uru announces its new Director Adrienne (AD) Schierning.

Schierning comes to the position with 25 years industry experience across the sector.

Andrew Clifford, Te Uru’s director of almost 10 years moves to the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui.

Schierning brings a new energy and experience to this important position.

After being with Te Uru for almost ten years previous, director Andrew Clifford has moved on to take up the position of director at the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui. Te Uru staff and board acknowledge the huge growth that Clifford has contributed to over his tenure. The gallery is delighted to announce the appointment of Adrienne (AD) Schierning, who will begin the role of Director in early May 2023.

“It is an honour to be given this opportunity to build upon the fantastic work Andrew Clifford has done at Te Uru. The gallery programme has always been one to admire and I am excited to bring my own set of experience to this role.”

- Adrienne (AD) Schierning

Schierning joins Te Uru after a period of four years working at Webb’s as the Head of Art. She has extremely broad experience having worked previously across the public sector, primary dealer galleries and most recently at Webb’s auction house. Schierning’s time at Webb’s saw the auction house through a drastic period of change and growth. During her time at Webb’s Schierning contributed to the development of the business seeing it become the country’s leading auction house. Adrienne (AD) Schierning completed her undergrad and postgrad degrees at Elam, University of Auckland. She has worked at Studio One, Papakura Art Gallery and Tautai before stepping into the commercial art world. Schierning has worked with artists and on curatorial projects across both public and commercial contexts. The board and team at Te Uru are delighted to have Schierning take up the directorship role.

“Art is such a vital part of what makes life interesting. I have always passionately believed in the importance of art being for everyone.” - Adrienne (AD) Schierning

ABOUT TE URU

Te Uru is a regional gallery based in scenic Titirangi, gateway to the Waitākere rain forest and enroute to Auckland's famous west coast beaches. As a destination gallery, Te Uru operates from an award- winning purpose-built building in the redeveloped Lopdell Precinct. We present a diverse programme of contemporary exhibitions, events and activities, complemented by exceptional architecture and spectacular views of the surrounding area. Te Uru receives core funding from the Waitākere Ranges Local Board of Auckland Council.

teuru.org.nz

