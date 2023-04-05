Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ANZ Producer Marketplace Presented By Visa Wellington On A Plate Returns To The Capital This April

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington On a Plate

The Producer Marketplace presented by Visa Wellington On a Plate will return to the capital on Monday 17 April after a two-year hiatus with the backing of ANZ.

The event was created ten years ago as a forerunner to Visa Wellington On a Plate and aims to connect local food and drink producers with local hospitality businesses.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Head of Programming Beth Brash says that producers and restaurateurs have been looking forward to the return of the event this year and having ANZ come onboard as the sponsor and partner has meant that it is going to be better than ever before.

“After a couple of years of cancellations, it’s exciting to be getting Wellington’s food and beverage gang back together for the ANZ Producer Marketplace. The event coincides with Burger Wellington applications opening and so it’s a brilliant opportunity for our busy hospitality community to sample delicious Wellington products and find inspiration all under one roof”.

“We’re also extending the invitation to our food and drink producer neighbours in the Hawke’s Bay, who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Beth adds.

This year ANZ has also brought free business capability training and development sessions to the ANZ Producer Marketplace. Attendees will be given the opportunity to learn from experts on subjects ranging from digital marketing and food photography, to the rise of the climate conscious consumer and recovering from disaster.

ANZ Managing Director for Business Lorraine Mapu says ANZ is proud to be supporting the Producer Marketplace event.

“ANZ is committed to supporting New Zealand’s food and beverage sector to grow. The last few years of pandemic lockdowns and disruptions, amid ongoing economic pressures, has made it really tough for many businesses and their owners but we’ve seen real strength and resilience from the sector.

It’s wonderful that this event is now back and we hope it will provide busy food and beverage businesses with a platform to connect and learn.”

The ANZ Producer Marketplace and Training Day take place from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday 17 April at Shed 6, Queen’s Wharf, Wellington. The event costs $150+GST for producers to exhibit, and is free for the hospitality industry to attend.

For further information or to register, visit www.visawoap.com/anz-producer-marketplace.

