Paul Henry Revealed As Host Of The Traitors NZ

23 April 2023 - Introducing the nail-biting psychological reality competition that has taken the world by storm, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ is excited to announce Paul Henry will host The Traitors NZ.

This brand new murder-mystery format has the global television world hailing its success as the ‘fastest-moving’ unscripted title. In 2022, The Traitors UK was the BBC’s top-rated new entertainment show, winning over audiences on both linear and VOD and becoming a word-of-mouth phenomenon. Just three months since it premiered, it has been streamed more than 34 million times on BBC iPlayer.

Since its launch in the Netherlands in 2021, the format’s been acquired in 20 territories around the world, with second seasons in the UK and USA already confirmed.

Paul says, “I love that the format allows for dramatic twists and shock endings three or four times in every episode, which is brilliant. I said to the executives ‘if everything you’re saying about this show is true, I’m in!’”

“I love that it encourages deceit and treachery, and lying. Here I am lording it up over a group of semi-scared individuals in an isolated place that is so me and I relished it.”

Paul will preside over a cast of 19 players, with devilish delight as the ‘faithfuls’ attempt to sniff out 'traitors' all while competing in challenges and building up prize money.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Senior Director of Production ANZ, Vicki Keogh says: "The Traitors is the hottest format in the world right now and we needed a host who could do it justice. Paul’s passion and commitment to the game was evident from our first conversations and his natural wit and cheeky sense of humour made him the perfect choice. This is the role he was born to play."

The Traitors NZ is set in a secret New Zealand location with a top secret cast and will premiere on Three and ThreeNow later this year.

The Traitors UK was not just loved by audiences but found critical acclaim:

The Daily Mail, Christopher Stevens – “Addictively fiendish, this treachery was the best thing on TV for 20 years.”

The Guardian, Rebecca Nicholson – “The Traitors is the most exquisite reality TV of the year.”

Metro, Adam Miller – “Genuinely the single most thrilling episode of television ever.”

The Financial Times, Fiona Sturges – “The Traitors is reality TV at its most immersive, dramatic and addictive.”

Rolling Stone UK, Mark Beaumont – “It’s far and away the most compelling and engrossing reality show of 2022, if not of all time.”

The Traitors was created by All3Media’s IDTV and The Traitors NZ is being produced by South Pacific Pictures for Three and ThreeNow

