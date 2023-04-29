Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Capital Football Annoyed At Broken Promise On WCC Ground Fees

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Capital Football

Capital Football has blown the whistle against a WCC decision to renege on a promise for an independent review of ground fees.

Capital Football CEO Richard Reid said last year’s “Affordable Sports” campaign was the culmination of years of playing by the councils rules, endless submissions with absolutely no effect in getting the Council to itemise the costs and clarify its calculations. During this time, the sports accumulated their own evidence that the Council was over-charging organised sports to use public facilities.

“Reneging on an election promise is not fair play. Reneging in the middle of a cost of living crisis is a red card.”

“This is a reversal of a promise, given and accepted, to 100,000 players and parents in Wellington. 13 of these Councillors agreed to a review, prior to the election, just to get the votes of sports people.

“The costs of Council sports grounds is really hurting players and parents. Affordability is a massive issue. Some people will stop paying subs, and others will stop playing.

“On their behalf we cannot accept this broken promise,” he said.

Reid said the Council was being provocative in reneging on a promise but offering to have more meetings.

“They know we’re frustrated after years of meetings in which they flimflammed us with figures that bore little relation to the cost as we understood them.”

Reid confirmed that the Capital Football Board had agreed to take the next steps made necessary by the Council’s reversal.

“After years of polite and reasonable questions to the Council about how it calculates fees for facilities we’ve had enough. There are no more questions, no more meetings. We will reserve our options as to where we go from here.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Capital Football on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 