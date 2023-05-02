New Plymouth Hosts New Music Festival Featuring Arlo Parks

Twice Grammy nominated and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks is among headliners for the inaugural NIGHTLIGHT FESTIVAL at NPDC’s TSB Showplace in July.

Announced today, the festival is a new multi-space, multi-genre event running 13 -15 July, featuring a host of iconic international artists taking over the venue for three hedonistic days of live entertainment over the mataraki long weekend.

This will be Parks’ only performance in Aotearoa, her jaw-dropping live shows have earned her a huge loyal fanbase around the world and her sophomore record “My Soft Machine” is due to hit our shelves on 26 May.

Joining Arlo as co-headliner is British rapper slowthai, whose extraordinary new record UGLY (U Gotta Love Yourself) was released earlier this year.

slowthai is no stranger to our shores, with previous festival appearances and sold-out headline shows, his high energy and in-demand performances are legendary.

They will be joined by NZ thrash-metal band Alien Weaponry (Ngāti Pikiao and Ngāti Raukawa), who have performed around the globe and were last seen in Aotearoa warming up the stage for rock icons Guns n Roses.

Rounding out the headliners is honorary New Zealander by way of Australia, the enigmatic Kirin J Callinan. The often naked, perpetually flamboyant and mysteriously confrontational performer is a true artist in every sense of the word.

TSB Showplace manager, Sam Ryan, says the festival is brilliant news for the venue and for music fans.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a brand-new festival and to have Arlo Parks here for an exclusive performance is pretty special. It’s something quite different for the TSB Showplace - music lovers should get ready for three days of incredible national and international talent.”

Brylee Flutey, GM Destination at Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, says the festival “is a fantastic new addition to the region’s winter offering and we pleased to be supporting the event”.

“Events are a major attractor for visitation, providing a significant economic boost to the region, and with NIGHTLIGHT’S stellar line-up of performers it gives visitors another great reason to come to Taranaki this winter and discover everything else we have on offer.”



There are more additions to the festival still to be announced but the current schedule is:

Kirin J Callinan with special guest Erny Belle, Thursday 13 July 8pm, Theatre Royal

Arlo Parks with special guest Samara Alofa x PollyHill Friday 14 July 7pm, TSB Theatre

Alien Weaponry with special guest Earth Tongue, Friday 14 July 10pm, Theatre Royal

Slowthai with special guest Dartz, Saturday 15 July 7.30pm, Theatre Royal

The Lights Out Ball feat BBYFACEKILLA, Zeki and GALOLEAFI, Saturday 15 July 11pm.

What: NIGHTLIGHT FESTIVAL

When: 13-15 July, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Pre-sale online from 3 May, sign up to New Plymouth Event Venues database to get pre-sale access.

General sales from 10am 4 May from TSB Showplace box office, via 0800 TICKETEK or ticketek.co.nz.

This is an R18 Festival, with the exception of Arlo Parks’ performance.

TSB Showplace Fast Facts

The TSB Showplace is Taranaki’s main theatre and conference venue.

The theatre turns a century old in 2025. Built in 1925, it was originally named the New Plymouth Opera House.

The venue was renamed the TSB Showplace in 1997 and in 1998 the building was renovated and extended, adding a second auditorium, the Theatre Royal, and the Alexandra Room.

The main auditorium is the TSB Theatre which has a capacity of 957.

The Theatre Royal has a 527 capacity, and the Alexandra Room varies depending on the planned use.

Around 52,000 people go to the TSB Showplace each year to see comedy, musicals, plays, classical concerts and more.

