Lights, Camera, Action For 3rd Aotearoa Music Photography Award

The Auckland Festival of Photography Trust is delighted to announce the 2023 Music Photography Award | Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries now through to 20th May, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced on 26 May in Auckland.

"Music photography is an art form; whether it’s a community event, a big festival highlights or a gig review, photography is always there. It’s a wonderful cultural activity. We welcome and look forwards to some great entries and offering some prizes” - Julia Durkin MNZM the founder/CEO, Auckland Festival of Photography (parent brand for 'Image Auckland'), “all our Awards underpin our Festival commitment to profiling NZ photographic excellence".

As a part of our 20th anniversary Festival and for participation in the Festival's Awards we invite any NZ based photographer to send in your best images on a music theme for the 2023 Award contest.

Submit on our website from 1-20 May: https://photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-blog/submission.cfm

The 2023 Music Photo Award boasts Prizes -

1st prize: NZ$1250 cash

2nd prize: NZ$500 cash

People's Choice prize - $250 Prezzy card (like a preloaded debit card). Decided by public vote. People's Choice prize winner announced 31st May online.

Prizes sponsored by The Bass Player Ltd and Pacific Culture and Arts Development Association.

Participation in the future exhibitions in 2024 plus other digital/projections/promotion of the prize winning images. Terms and conditions apply.

In support of the music photography scene, the image auckland [tamaki makaurau] Queens Wharf Fence exhibition is on show now and during the rest of May, alongside NZ Music Month and image auckland [tamaki makaurau] lead in activities to the announcement of the 2023 Award winners which will take place in Auckland in May. Providing a diverse and inclusive platform, for the exchange of ideas, artistic expression, and engagement with photography and visual culture.

This award is presented by Image Auckland [tāmaki makaurau]. An Auckland Festival of Photography project.

ENDS

Ph: 09-307-7055 Message Service only / 0274-735-443 www.photographyfestival.org.nz

Spaces, Level 17, Commercial Bay Tower, 11 - 19 Custom St West, Auckland CBD 1010

Registered Trust No:CC38839 - Support our Festival, go to: http://www.givealittle.co.nz/org/AklPhotoFest

© Scoop Media

