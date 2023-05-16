Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Watts Collects Overall And Class Win For PWR Yamaha Team At Second Enduro Round

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Yamaha

PWR Yamaha’s Tommy Watts went away from the first round of the Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championships determined to ride harder, and only one week later, he did just that.

Each of the four enduro rounds features two days of back-to-back racing, which tests the riders’ grit, strength and stamina. Wairoa’s Watts, who is based in Tauranga, fronted up with an extra serving of all three attributes and won both days at the forestry-dominated venue near Nelson over the weekend.

He had made some adjustments to his 2023 Yamaha YZ250F during the week following the opening enduro round at North Canterbury last weekend, where he won his 0-200cc two-stroke/0-300cc four-stroke class and finished third overall.

The first day on Saturday was run in a sprint format, with day two on Sunday featuring a traditional timecard enduro race.

“Round two went well for me and I felt decent all weekend. However, the riding was technical and I was a little out of my comfort zone. I was super happy to be able to get the results I did considering how I was feeling about the conditions. My bike was awesome all weekend and I'm looking forward to the next two rounds in June,” he says.

Watts’ stellar results moved him up from third to second in the championship standings after the two rounds. He has two North Island-based rounds left in June to chase down leader Ethan McBreen. In terms of class honours, Watts leads the 0-200cc two-stroke/0-300cc four-stroke class ahead of Bailey Basalaj and Sam Parker.

With each the two South Island rounds also recognised as rounds one and two of the parallel-but-separate South Island Enduro Championships, Watts becomes the 2023 South Island champion in the expert under-200cc two-stroke/over-300cc four-stroke class.

The national enduro championship’s final two rounds will be held on consecutive weekends in Wellington (June 4 - 5) and Martinborough (June 10 - 11), and they will be recognised as rounds one and two of the parallel-but-separate North Island Enduro Championships.

PWR Yamaha Team Manager Paul Whibley was pleased to see Watts take top class and overall honours over the weekend.

“After the two rounds Tommy is in a good position to contend for the overall championship, as he is only 2 points shy of Ethan [McBreen]. With two rounds to go, there will be some close racing to finish out the season but I know Tommy is focused on getting the job done,” Whibley says.

Watts will get some extra seat time competing in the Un4seen Decals NZ Sprint Series’s final round on May 27 at Whibley’s home track Taikorea Motocross Park.

2023 NZ ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO RESULTS:
1st Tommy Watts (YZ250FX) – 1st in class, AA - E1 0-200 2Str, 0-300 4Str

2nd Ethan McBreen

3rd Brad Groombridge

2023 NZ ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1st Ethan McBreen

2nd Tommy Watts (YZ250FX) – 1st in class, AA - E1 0-200 2Str, 0-300 4Str

3rd Brad Groombridge

2023 NEW ZEALAND ENDURO CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDER:

  • Round 1: May 6-7 - Omihi, North Canterbury
  • Round 2: May 13-14 - Pigeon Valley Road, Tasman
  • Round 3: June 4-5 - Moonshine Valley Road, near Porirua, Wellington
  • Round 4: June 10-11 - Martinborough

PWR YAMAHA TEAM WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING SPONSORS:

Yamaha Motor New Zealand, Yamalube, GYTR, YMF, YMI, Motomuck, un4seen, MotoSR, Oneal, Arai, Blur, IMS, Zeta, Tire balls, Forma, Ogio, Metzeler, Renthal, Twin Air, USWE, EK Chain & Brownell Earthmoving.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Yamaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>


Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 