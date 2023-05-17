Neil Ieremia & Black Grace Present 'Paradise Rumour' In Auckland

Direct from their inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, in Sharjah (UAE) BLACK GRACE is thrilled to present their bold new work, Paradise Rumour.

Paradise Rumour which is choreographed by Black Grace founding Artistic Director, Neil Ieremia (ONZM), was specially commissioned by Hoor Al Qasimi and Sharjah Art Foundation and will be performed on Wednesday, June 7 at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre.

Tickets for this highly anticipated, one-off show will go on presale today at 9am, with public tickets available from Friday, May 19 at 9am.

Neil Ieremia says; “Paradise Rumour is an extension of my 2009 work Gathering Clouds, a response to an economist’s discussion paper on Pacific migration titled “Growing Pains: The valuation and cost of human capital and the impact of Pacific migration on the New Zealand economy”. The Human Rights Commission released a review of Dr. Clydesdale’s paper titled ‘Pacific Peoples in New Zealand; review of the public controversy about a discussion paper on immigration policy and the economic contribution of Pacific migrants to New Zealand’. It found that the paper was poorly researched and prejudiced, I couldn’t help but feel that the damage had already been done”.

Ieremia adds, “The provocation for Paradise Rumour, was based on the central question of, how far have we really come since then?”

Paradise Rumour bounces back and forth through time and space, starting with the arrival of the missionaries to the Pacific, and collecting memories, visions, experiences both personal and collective.

Weaving together four separate parts of the same experience within the one person, the first dancer represents hope + resistance, the second sorrow + acceptance, the third control + release, and the fourth faith + crisis.

Paradise Rumour features six performers including dancers, Demi-Jo Manalo, Rodney Tyrell and Faith Schuster. Original soundtrack by Anonymouz.

Wednesday, June 7

SkyCity Theatre, Auckland

Tickets from $55*

Available from 19th May via www.ticketmaster.co.nz

blackgrace.co.nz

* booking fees will apply

