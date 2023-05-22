Marlin's Dreaming Tour NZ

Aotearoa’s favourite indie-rock/jangle-pop quartet, Marlin’s Dreaming, are finally returning to venues across Aotearoa this July, performing headline shows in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and a festival performance as part of Auckland’s Fort Lane Live.

It’s been two years since Marlin’s Dreaming last toured Aotearoa, for their sold-out 2020 jaunt celebrating their beloved second album, Quotidian.

Recently the band have been recording for a new album; now excited and ready to road test new songs they have been crafting, along with tracks from their latest release, Hasten (2021), which they haven't had the chance to showcase on the road yet.

Together since 2017, Marlin’s Dreaming is by now well-woven into the indie rock realm. Having collaborated with legendary Dunedin band, The Chills & played support for New York art punk rascals Parquet Courts.

Fresh off a visit to Australia in April, the band feel inspired to play their own curated shows across New Zealand again.

“We hadn’t realised the extent to which the pandemic had disrupted our outlook on touring,” says the band’s frontman, Semisi Ma’ia’i. “It’s been a long time between drinks”

New Zealand audiences can finally head along to a Marlin’s Dreaming live show – at long last.

Marlin's Dreaming

Tour of Aotearoa 2023

Friday, July 14 - Meow, Wellington

Saturday, July 15 - Loons, Christchurch

Friday, July 21 - Dive, Dunedin

Saturday, July 22 - Fort Lane Live, Auckland**

Tickets from Banished Music

Presale starts Wednesday, May 24th, 10am

General sale starts Thursday, May 25th, 10am

Sign up for the Banished Music presale here

© Scoop Media

