Drumming Up Support

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE), a leading provider of creative media education, proudly announces its partnership with Drummers Day Out (DDO) 2023, an event that fills a void in Aotearoa's underrated world-class drum community and celebrates our kiwi talent.

Taking place at the Otara Music and Arts Centre, DDO showcases a range of exciting activities, including clinics and industry panel talks led by some of the finest working drummers in Aotearoa and Australia. This unique event aims to shed light on the incredible talent within our local drumming scene, fostering a sense of community and sharing knowledge among passionate drummers.

The event will be hosted by SAE Auckland’s very own Swap Gomez and Dave Johnston, both valued staff and talented musicians.

"We are thrilled to be part of Drummers Day Out and contribute to the celebration and education of Aotearoa's drumming talent as well as the passionate work our staff do," said Dr Suzette Major, Campus Director at SAE. "At SAE, we understand the significance of fostering creative communities and providing platforms for sharing knowledge and passion. DDO perfectly aligns with our values, and we are excited to support this inclusive and educational event."

Drummers Day Out is scheduled to take place on Saturday 27 May at the Otara Music and Arts Centre. Drum enthusiasts, musicians, and community members are encouraged to attend this all-ages event, immerse themselves in the rich drumming culture, and gain valuable insights from industry-leading professionals.

About SAE

SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) is the place for creatives and innovators. Since 1976 we’ve been the leaders in creative media education. Every year, we support students globally to develop the skills and experience needed to carve successful creative careers. Students enjoy access to the latest technology and are taught by industry-experienced faculty, while putting their skills to the test in small class environments. Our graduates become part of a highly-respected global community of creatives. In New Zealand, the SAE campus is based in Parnell, Auckland, which offers diplomas and degrees in audio, music production and film. SAE Auckland has been rated by NZQA as a Category 1 provider - the highest possible rating for a tertiary institute. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. More information about SAE Auckland is available at auckland.sae.edu

